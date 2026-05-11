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CBSE opens registrations for CTET September 2026 exam on September 6, with potential additional date.
Key points
• Exam schedule
CTET September 2026 will be held on September 6, 2026, with a possible additional session on September 5 if applicant numbers surge.
• Registration details
Applications open from May 11, 2026, to June 10, 2026, via ctet.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
• Why CTET?
CTET qualifies candidates for teaching roles in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.
• Exam structure
The test includes Paper I for Classes 1–5 and Paper II for Classes 6–8, conducted in 27 languages across 132 cities.
• Fee structure
Fees are ₹1,000 (General/OBC-NCL) or ₹500 (SC/ST/Differently Abled) for one paper; ₹1,200 or ₹600 for both papers.
Key statistics
27
Number of CTET languages offered
May 11, 2026
Registration start date
June 10, 2026
Last date for fee payment
By end of October 2026
Tentative result declaration
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:11 IST