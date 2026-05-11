CBSE opens registrations for CTET September 2026 exam on September 6, with potential additional date.

In one line

Key points

• Exam schedule CTET September 2026 will be held on September 6, 2026, with a possible additional session on September 5 if applicant numbers surge.

• Registration details Applications open from May 11, 2026, to June 10, 2026, via ctet.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

• Why CTET? CTET qualifies candidates for teaching roles in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

• Exam structure The test includes Paper I for Classes 1–5 and Paper II for Classes 6–8, conducted in 27 languages across 132 cities.