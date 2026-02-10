<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>) has announced that it will implement on-screen marking (OSM) for evaluation of Class 12 answer books from this year. </p><p>In a notification issued Monday, the board listed several advantages of the OSM, such as elimination of totalling errors, reduced manual intervention and time and cost saving.<br><br>"In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the board has decided to introduce on-screen marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class XIl answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations," the notification states. Evaluation of Class 10 answer books will be evaluated in physical mode as earlier.</p>.CBSE makes mental health, career counsellors mandatory in affiliated schools.<p><br>The CBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations across 27 countries annually, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.</p>.Saving academic language from decline.<p>The 2026 exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to take place from February 17 to April 10. Since the board has decided to conduct Class 10 examination twice a year, the second phase is scheduled to begin on May 15 and end on June 1. Appearing in the first exam on February 17 is mandatory for all students.<br><br><strong>Benefits</strong><br><br>The CBSE has listed 10 major benefits of OSM that would streamline the evaluation process and make it more transparent.</p><ul><li><p>Elimination of totalling errors.</p></li><li><p>Automated coordination, reducing manual intervention.</p></li><li><p>Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation.</p></li><li><p>Teachers can remain in their schools and continue regular duties.</p></li><li><p>Savings in transportation time and costs.</p></li><li><p>Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required.</p></li><li><p>Reduced manpower requirement for verification.</p></li><li><p>Opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation.</p></li><li><p>Involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally.</p></li><li><p>Environmentally sustainable digital evaluation.</p></li></ul>.<p><br>The CBSE has also requested schools to ensure their readiness by equipping computer labs with public static IP, high efficiency PCs or laptops, latest internet browser, reliable internet connectivity and uninterrupted power supply. It will also ensure that schools conduct multiple dry runs for practice, organise training programmes to explain the system, establish a call centre for issue resolution, and release instructional videos for better understanding.</p>