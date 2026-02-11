Menu
CBSE to implement 'on screen marking' for class 12 board exams from 2026

The official explained the move will improve coordination and reduce manual intervention, besides eliminating totalling errors.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026
Published 11 February 2026, 11:34 IST
