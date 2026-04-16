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CBSE’s Class 10 second board exam begins in May: Who is eligible and what to know

From improvement rules to application process and fees, here is everything students need to understand about the new two-exam system.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:56 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:56 IST
EducationCBSEExamBoard ExamCBSE Class 10Explainer

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