<p>With Class 10 board results now out, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) is gearing up for the next step. The board will now conduct the second exam in May 2026, marking the first roll-out of the two-exam system introduced under NEP 2020.</p><p>The second exam offers students a chance to improve their performance in up to three subjects, but comes with specific eligibility rules, timelines, and restrictions.</p>.CBSE class 10 results: Bengaluru Region records 98.9%.<p>Here’s a complete breakdown.</p><p><strong>What is the CBSE second board exam?</strong></p><p>Under the new policy, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse-class-10">Class 10</a> students will have two opportunities to appear for board examinations in a year. </p><p>While the first or main examination remains mandatory, the second examination, scheduled for May 2026, is optional and designed primarily for students who wish to improve their scores or those placed in the compartment category. As per the official circular, students can choose to improve their performance in up to three subjects. The best out of the two scores will be considered as finally, CBSE has specified.</p>.CBSE Class 10 two-board exam system explained: Who can reappear, rules, more.<p><strong>Who can appear in the second board exam?</strong></p><p>All passed and eligible students are allowed to improve their performance. Eligible candidates include:</p><ul><li><p>Students who have passed the first board exam and want to improve marks.</p></li><li><p>Students placed in the compartment category.</p></li><li><p>Students eligible under third-chance compartment (private candidates).</p></li></ul><p>Additionally, students must have appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination to be eligible for the second. Those who have missed three or more subjects will not be allowed to appear. </p><p>Importantly, appearing in the first or main examination is mandatory in order to qualify for the second attempt.</p><p><strong>Who is NOT eligible?</strong></p><p>Students cannot appear if:</p><ul><li><p>They did not appear in 3 or more subjects in the main exam</p></li><li><p>They fall under the ER (Essential Repeat) category</p></li><li><p>They were not part of the original LOC (List of Candidates)</p></li><li><p>They attempt to register as a new candidate (no fresh entries allowed)</p></li></ul>.CBSE Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026.<p><strong>How to apply: LOC submission explained</strong></p><p>The application process is handled primarily by schools, which are required to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) on behalf of students. Direct applications are not permitted for regular students, with the exception of private candidates, who must apply through the CBSE portal. </p><p>Here is the official schedule for LOC submission:</p><ul><li><p>Phase 1 of LOC submission: March 18 to March 31</p></li><li><p>Examination Fee payment (Phase 1): April 16 to April 20</p></li><li><p>Phase 2 of LOC submission + fee payment: April 16 to April 20</p></li><li><p>Phase 3 of LOC submission (with late fee): April 21 to April 22</p></li></ul><p>Once the results are announced, students can choose whether they wish to appear for the second examination, after which fee payment and LOC confirmation will be completed.</p><p>Private candidates, particularly those in the compartment category, must apply online through the CBSE website, as no offline forms will be accepted.</p><p><strong>Key rules you should not miss</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>No internal assessment improvement: </strong>Students will not be allowed to improve their internal assessment scores through the second board examination. The marks awarded for internal assessments, practicals, or projects in the main examination will remain final and unchanged.</p></li><li><p><strong>Same syllabus as main exam: </strong>The second board examination will be conducted strictly on the same syllabus prescribed for the main examination. There will be no reduction, modification, or change in the course content, ensuring consistency in evaluation.</p></li><li><p><strong>Exam centre limitations: </strong>The number of examination centres for the second board exam will be limited, and students may not necessarily be allotted centres in close proximity to their residence or school. Once a centre is allotted, requests for changes will not be entertained under any circumstances.</p></li><li><p><strong>Data lock-in and no corrections: </strong>Student details submitted during the LOC process will be treated as final. No corrections or changes will be allowed in personal details or subject choices, except for the permitted switch between Mathematics Basic and Standard, as specified by CBSE.</p></li><li><p><strong>Absence after fee payment:</strong> If a student registers and pays the examination fee but does not appear for the second board exam, their result from the main examination will be considered final. No further opportunity for improvement will be provided in such cases.</p></li></ul>.CBSE Class 10 result declared; Girls continue to outperform boys with 94.99% pass rate.<p><strong>Fee structure</strong></p><p>The examination fee is charged on a per-subject basis, with Rs 320 per subject, and Rs 960 for three subjects for candidates in India. </p><p>For candidates in Nepal, the fee is Rs 1,100 per subject, while for candidates in other countries, it is Rs 2,200 per subject.</p><p>In case of late submission, an additional fee of Rs 2,000 will be applicable. All payments must be made through online mode only, as offline payment options are not permitted.</p><p>For the first time, CBSE Class 10 students will get a second chance to improve their board exam scores under the new two-exam policy. However, with strict eligibility and no second chances beyond this cycle, students must plan carefully before opting in.</p>