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Centre mulls roping in Air Force to transport NEET-UG examination papers to prevent leak

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that all the wings of the government involved in the examination process are now working on finding solutions.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsAir ForceNEETPaper LeakDharmendra Pradhan

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