<p>New Delhi: The government is mulling to rope in defence forces, specifically the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air%20force">Air Force</a>, to help transport question papers of the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG</a> re-examinations on June 21 to avert paper leaks. </p><p>Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that all the wings of the government involved in the examination process are now working on finding solutions. </p><p>“This time there is a new thought, that to transport the exam papers down to the exam centre, we will ask the Air Force to help. This is usually done by the postal department. This will ensure fast and safe delivery, especially since the monsoon will hit major areas of the country right when the exam will be held,” Pradhan said. </p>.‘I take responsibility’: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says CBSE OSM issues will be rectified.<p>In the examination process, Pradhan explained, the home ministry ensures security, the postal department is used to send the question papers and the state government organises the exam, indicating that his ministry alone cannot be held responsible. </p><p>The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Thursday where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Communications and IT Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and NTA Director General Abhishek Singh were present, alongside Pradhan. </p><p>The education department has been marred by a series of issues after the new method of marking, the onscreen marking system of the Class 12 papers of the Central Board of Secondary Education, too, has been found to be tangled in several mistakes. </p><p>Wary of further problems, the Centre is now keeping a tight watch over the rollout of the re-examinations. </p><p>Sources said that the Prime Minister's Office is now involved, and overlooking the process right from the making of the question papers, publishing it, transporting it to the exam centre. “We are trying to have a watertight system so that there are no leaks,” an official said. </p><p>The national medical entrance exam, held on May 3, was deemed null and void after a massive paper leak scandal sparked nationwide protests from students demanding fair testing conditions. It also triggered a CBI investigation into the examination board’s security protocols. Several arrests including that of officials of the National Testing Agency have since been made. </p><p>Over 22 lakh students attempted the exam. The CBI has so far made 13 arrests, including that of retired chemistry professor from Pune, PV Kulkarni, and a botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who is also a NTA expert panelist. On Wednesday, the CBI arrested a student who had received the leaked paper. </p>