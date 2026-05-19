<p>The new session for Grade XI is set to begin in June. Students choosing Science, Commerce, or Humanities look forward to exploring new subjects, often after considering their interests and higher-education goals. However, many later find themselves unsure whether their subject choices align with their future career paths.</p>.<p>As academic pressure builds, students often realise they underestimated the demands of their chosen stream. For Science students, Chemistry shifts from introductory and memory-based learning in Grade 10 to conceptual and numerical learning in Grade XI. Physics becomes more mathematical and application-oriented, moving beyond descriptive and formula-based content.</p>.<p>The conceptual shift, interconnected syllabus, and fast-paced teaching demand regular self-study. Students also face pressure from competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and other entrance tests.</p>.<p>An increasingly common pattern is a shift from Science to Commerce or the Humanities. Students who find PCMB/CS too demanding often opt for subjects such as Entrepreneurship, Political Science, Legal Studies, Psychology, Physical Education, Economics, or Mass Media Studies. However, any change to the combination should be made after considering the undergraduate eligibility criteria.</p>.<p>Common reasons for subject changes include:</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Difficulty coping with the level of subjects</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Subject content not matching expectations or career goals</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Personal preference outweighs parental pressure</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Stress and inability to score well</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Low confidence due to underperformance</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Reassessment of career interests</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">In some cases, students request changes after a transfer because their new school does not offer the same subjects.</p>.<p>Career counsellor and educator Dr Ali Khwaja says many students are not properly guided while choosing streams. “Many are not aware that science portions increase significantly from 10th to 11th. Similarly, students who move away from science often know little about Commerce subjects such as Business Studies and Accountancy. Many interested in the Humanities are discouraged because they are told there is no ‘scope’ in those fields.”</p>.<p>The next important question is CBSE’s policy on subject changes.</p>.<p>CBSE allows students to change subjects to reduce hardship and stress, but such requests must be made within the stipulated period in Grade XI, before school registration is completed, preferably before July 15.</p>.Explained | CBSE’s two-level system for Mathematics, Science from Class 9: What changes for students.<p>No subject changes are permitted in Grade XII, as Grades XI and XII form a two-year integrated Senior Secondary curriculum. Changing subjects midway can create conceptual gaps and affect performance in Board and entrance examinations.</p>.<p>Dr Khwaja says CBSE schools across India and abroad need standardised rules and procedures, which makes late changes difficult. He adds that even if changes were allowed in Grade XII, they could place excessive academic pressure on students.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Advice for students</p>.<p>Before finalising combinations, students should carefully review CBSE syllabi and sample papers. They should also research college courses and career options linked to their chosen subjects.</p>.<p>Speaking to seniors and understanding academic expectations can help avoid rushed decisions. Choosing Commerce or Humanities after Science is not about limiting opportunities; it is about selecting a path better suited to one’s interests, abilities, and long-term goals.</p>