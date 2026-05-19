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Changing subjects in XI CBSE: What you need to know

The conceptual shift, interconnected syllabus, and fast-paced teaching demand regular self-study. Students also face pressure from competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and other entrance tests.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 02:12 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 02:12 IST
EducationCBSEClass 12

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