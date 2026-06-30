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Chaos erupts at Jaipur exam centre over alleged 'cheating racket' in RPMC exam; four arrested

Candidates alleged that question papers were distributed late to several students, triggering protests inside the examination centre.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:30 IST
EducationRajasthanPaper LeakJaipurExamparamedical courses

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