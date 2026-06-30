Chaos erupts at Jaipur exam centre over alleged 'cheating racket' in RPMC exam; four arrested

<p>Jaipur Police have busted an alleged cheating racket linked to the Rajasthan Para Medical Council (RPMC) examination, arresting four people, including college officials, for allegedly planning to help 45 first-year paramedical students clear the exam in exchange for Rs 5.5 lakh, as per an <em>India Today</em> report.</p><p>According to police, diaries, WhatsApp chats and PDFs of admit cards recovered during the investigation revealed details of the alleged conspiracy. Officials said further investigations are underway to identify other people who may have been involved in the racket.</p>.<p>Reports add that the Police received information on June 27 that a racket was collecting money from students by promising assistance during the paramedical examinations scheduled to begin on June 29.</p><p>The developments came on the same day that viral videos of chaotic scenes, reported at the Prabha Devi Memorial Examination Centre in Jaipur, started circulating. Candidates alleged that question papers were distributed late to several students, triggering protests inside the examination centre.</p><p><strong>Delayed distribution of question papers</strong></p><p>According to videos circulating on social media, candidates claimed that students seated on the ground floor received their question papers on time and began writing the examination, while many on the second and third floors were left waiting despite repeatedly approaching examination staff.</p><p>The delay led to protests inside the centre, with several candidates alleging that the examination was not conducted fairly. Some social media users also linked the incident to a possible paper leak, although no official confirmation has been issued regarding these claims.</p>.Maharashtra to shift state exams online after TET 2026 paper leak; fresh exam date awaited.<p><strong>Videos show unrest at examination centre</strong></p><p>As tensions escalated, the situation reportedly turned disorderly, with videos circulating on social media showing damaged furniture and examination material strewn across parts of the campus.</p><p>The footage shows question papers scattered across rooftops and tarpaulin sheets, overturned plastic chairs and large groups of students gathered in corridors, staircases and balconies. Some candidates can be seen holding answer sheets, while others appear to be arguing with officials.</p>.<p>Some posts also alleged that a section of candidates was made to take the examination under temporary tents and described the conduct of the examination as being marred by "multiple irregularities".</p><p><strong>Investigation underway</strong></p><p>Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged cheating racket and are examining the digital evidence recovered during the raids, including WhatsApp conversations and admit card documents, to identify other beneficiaries and those involved in facilitating the alleged malpractice.</p><p>Authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement on the allegations of delayed question paper distribution or the alleged cheating racket.</p>