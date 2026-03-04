Christ University's Kannada Sangha celebrates golden jubilee valedictory

<p>Bengaluru: The Christ University's Kannada Sangha marked its golden jubilee valedictory on Tuesday by honouring eminent writers, critics, and scholars who have shaped the Sangha’s journey since its inception in 1971.</p>.<p>Over five decades, the Sangha has published 246 books and mentored more than 700 young writers through inter-collegiate initiatives. Notably, more than 30 of its publications have received recognition from state and national literary bodies.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai, praised the Sangha for its sustained, year-round engagement rather than symbolic celebrations.</p>.<p>“Its consistent publishing programme represents a significant cultural contribution at a time when institutional support for Kannada discourse is declining,” he said, emphasising the need for all residents of Karnataka to learn the language.</p>.Classical Kannada language recognition day observed at CIIL.<p>Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, observed that while many similar forums have become inactive over time, the Christ University Kannada Sangha has maintained both public relevance and continuity.</p>.<p>Noted critic HS Raghavendra Rao described the Sangha as a literary movement that has taken Kannada beyond the classroom. He highlighted its inclusive nature, bringing together native and non-native speakers alike, and recalled the intellectual influence of icons such as Masti Venkatesha Iyengar and DR Bendre.</p>.<p>Presiding over the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Fr Joseph CC highlighted the institution’s shift towards modern accessibility.</p>.<p>Recent initiatives include contributing over 5,000 articles to Kannada Wikipedia, converting physical publications into e-books, and expanding digital platforms to widen public access.</p>