<p>The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the evolving security situation in the Middle East.</p><p>Confirming the development to <em>The Indian Express</em>, CISCE Chief Executive Officer and Secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel said that results for affected students will be determined through an alternative assessment mechanism.</p><p>“Results will be processed through an alternative evaluation method. The details of this mechanism will be shared later,” Emmanuel told<em> The Indian Express.</em></p><p>He added that the results of students in the UAE will be declared along with those of students in India.</p><p>According to the board, the evaluation process may include internal assessments and practical examinations conducted by schools, although the exact methodology will be communicated to schools and students in due course.</p><p>Students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded through the alternative assessment system will be allowed to appear for improvement examinations after the results are declared, once conditions are suitable to conduct exams.</p><p>Officials said the decision was taken after consultations with authorities including the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Consulate General of India in Dubai, prioritising the safety of students, examination staff and other stakeholders.</p><p><strong>CBSE exams also affected</strong></p><p>The situation has also disrupted board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).</p><p>The Board has cancelled all Class 10 examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11 at certain Middle East centres, while papers that had earlier been postponed also stand cancelled.</p>.West Asia conflict: CBSE postpones class 12 board exams till March 16.<p>Meanwhile, Class 12 examinations that were scheduled until March 16 have been postponed. CBSE has said that fresh dates will be announced later, and the situation regarding the remaining examinations will be reviewed on March 14.</p><p>The Board added that revised arrangements or alternative evaluation methods will be communicated depending on how the situation evolves.</p><p>The disruption to school examinations comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel. The conflict has entered its 13th day, with rising security concerns in the West Asian region.</p>