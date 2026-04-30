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CISCE results 2026: ICSE Class 10 pass percentage at 99.18%, ISC Class 12 at 99.14%

With over 3.6 lakh students appearing across both levels, the results reflect consistently strong performance, with girls once again outperforming boys.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:35 IST
EducationISCExamCISCEICSE

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