<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cisce">Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations</a> declared the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icse">ICSE (Class 10)</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isc">ISC (Class 12)</a> results on Thursday, April 30, 2026. </p><p>This year, both Class 10 and 12 exams recorded pass percentages above 99 per cent, with girls outshining boys once again.</p><p><strong>Pass percentages above 99%</strong></p><p>Over 3.6 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The ICSE exam recorded a pass percentage of 99.18 per cent, while ISC stood at 99.13 per cent.</p><p>In the ICSE examination, a total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared, of whom 2,56,590 successfully qualified, while 2,131 did not clear the exam. </p><p>Similarly, in the ISC examination, 1,03,316 students appeared, with 1,02,414 passing and 902 not qualifying.</p>.ICSE, ISC 2026 results out today: Here’s all you need to know.<p><strong>Girls outperform boys across both exams</strong></p><p>A familiar pattern continued this year, with girls recording higher pass percentages than boys in both ICSE and ISC.</p><p>Girls outperformed boys in both examinations this year. In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent, compared to 98.93 per cent among boys. Similarly, in ISC, girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.48 per cent, while boys stood at 98.81 per cent.</p><p>In terms of participation, boys constituted a slightly higher share of candidates in both exams. In ICSE, 1,37,503 boys (53.15 per cent) appeared, compared to 1,21,218 girls (46.85 per cent). In ISC, 54,118 boys (52.38 per cent) appeared, while 49,198 girls (47.62 per cent) took the exam.</p><p><strong>Region-wise performance: West leads in pass percentage</strong></p><p>The region-wise analysis shows high consistency, with marginal variation across zones:</p><ul><li><p>North: 86,169 appeared; 98.86 per cent passed (highest participation)</p></li><li><p>East: 79,672 appeared; 98.84 per cent passed</p></li><li><p>West: 35,473 appeared; 99.85 per cent passed (highest pass rate)</p></li><li><p>South: 56,729 appeared; 99.81 per cent passed</p></li><li><p>Foreign: 678 appeared; 90.41 per cent passed (lowest pass rate)</p></li></ul>.Over 25% of CBSE Class 10 students opt for second board exams this year.<p><strong>Exam timeline: When were ICSE and ISC exams conducted?</strong></p><p>The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations for 2026 were conducted earlier this year across multiple centres in India and abroad.</p><p>ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 30, 2026, for 67 subjects, including 35 languages. Meanwhile, the ISC exams were conducted between February 12 and April 6, 2026, for 45 subjects, including 13 Indian languages, two foreign languages, and two classical languages.</p><p>Overall, the ICSE and ISC 2026 results once again demonstrate high success rates, broad participation, and consistent gender-based performance trends across regions.</p>