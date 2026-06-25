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Class 6 Kannada textbook row: NCERT says ‘Krishna’ named after Indian river

The body also added that the contents of the textbook did not justify vegetarianism or try to oppose non-vegetarian food.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 08:04 IST
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NCERT said that an illustrative image given on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

NCERT said that an illustrative image given on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

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Published 25 June 2026, 08:04 IST
India NewsEducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNCERTTextbookKannadanon-vegetariansvegetarian foodKannada textbooks

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