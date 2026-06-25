Class 6 Kannada textbook row: NCERT says ‘Krishna’ named after Indian river

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">National Council of Educational Research and Training </a>(NCERT) has issued a clarification on concerns raised over its newly introduced Class 6 Kannada R3 textbook, ‘Krishna,’ rejecting allegations that the book promotes a particular religious or cultural ideology.</p><p>In a statement released on Thursday, June 25, NCERT said the title of the textbook and the content of a chapter on balanced diets had been misrepresented.</p>.<p>The clarification comes days after a section of educationists and organisations in Karnataka objected to the textbook, alleging that it reflected cultural and ideological bias, sidelined regional diversity, and indirectly promoted vegetarianism.</p><p><strong>What did NCERT say about the title 'Krishna'?</strong></p><p>Responding to criticism over the name of the textbook, NCERT said its language textbooks are named after major rivers of India.</p><p>According to the council, the Kannada textbook has named Krishna after the Krishna River, one of Karnataka's major rivers.</p><p>“The Hindi textbook has been named as “Ganga”, the English textbook has been named as “Kaveri”, and the Urdu textbook has been named as “Jamuna” (Yamuna). Similarly, the Kannada textbook has been named as “Krishna” as it is one of the major rivers flowing in Karnataka,” the statement read.</p>.NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook under fire over ‘mythology-heavy’ content.<p>The council said the approach aligns with the emphasis placed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 on rootedness, cultural connection and meaningful local contexts for learners.</p><p><strong>Clarification on 'balanced diet' chapter</strong></p><p>NCERT also addressed allegations that the textbook promotes vegetarianism through a lesson on healthy eating.</p><p>The council said the concept of a balanced diet is discussed in Chapter 6, titled Health is Wealth, and is further explained under a separate section called Balanced Diet.</p><p>According to NCERT, the chapter states that good health depends on a balanced diet, exercise and cleanliness. It includes references to milk, vegetables, fruits, leafy greens and other food items as part of a healthy diet.</p>.<p>Referring to criticism, NCERT said that an "illustrative image given on page 63 includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items". While the image includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, cereals and pulses, eggs are the only clearly non-vegetarian item shown.</p><p>"Nowhere in the textbook is vegetarianism explained or justified, nor is non-vegetarian food opposed," the council stated, adding that the objective of the chapter is to create awareness about healthy food habits.</p><p>The chapter also includes examples of traditional foods from different parts of India, linking nutrition with the country's food diversity, NCERT said.</p>.NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time, calls it 'challenge to democracy'.<p><strong>What was the controversy?</strong></p><p>The clarification follows criticism from a section of academicians and education activists in Karnataka over the newly introduced Kannada R3 textbook.</p><p>Critics had questioned why the book was named Krishna, arguing that the title reflected a religious association rather than Karnataka's literary and cultural traditions. Some also alleged that the textbook gave prominence to mythology and religious narratives while offering limited representation of the state's diverse regional cultures.</p><p>Concerns were also raised about a lesson on balanced diets, with some academics claiming that the examples and illustrations in the chapter underrepresented non-vegetarian foods commonly consumed across different parts of Karnataka.</p><p>Others argued that folklore, literature and social life from regions such as Coastal Karnataka, North Karnataka, Malnad and Old Mysuru were inadequately reflected in the textbook.</p><p>The Kannada textbook is among the new R3 language books being introduced as part of curriculum revisions undertaken under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework.</p><p>The textbooks are being introduced in CBSE-affiliated schools as part of its newly introduced three-language system introduced in the current academic year.</p>