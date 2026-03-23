<p>The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the extended registration window for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 on Monday (March 23), at 4 pm.</p><p>The deadline has been extended multiple times over the past week after several students reported difficulties during the application process. The registration window, which was initially set to close earlier this month, was first extended to March 20, and has now been pushed again to March 23, giving candidates additional time to apply.</p><p>Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process before the extended deadline through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://comedk.org/">comedk.org.</a></ins></em></p><p>The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 9 this year, and candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process for admission to participating institutions in Karnataka. The entrance exam facilitates admissions to over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka, offering around 20,000 seats in undergraduate engineering programmes.</p><p>To complete the application process, candidates must fill out the online form and pay an application fee of Rs 1,950, along with applicable transaction or internet handling charges.</p>.COMEDK-UGET 2026 to be held on May 9; applications open February 3.<p><strong>How to register?</strong></p><p>The COMEDK UGCET application process is conducted entirely online, and candidates must register on the official website to receive their user ID and password before completing the form. </p><p>Applicants are then required to upload documents including: </p><ul><li><p>Class 10 marks card </p></li><li><p>Government photo ID</p></li><li><p>Passport-size photograph</p></li><li><p>Candidate and parent signatures</p></li></ul><p>After submitting the application and fee payment, candidates can later download the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) from their login portal before the exam.</p>