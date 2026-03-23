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COMEDK: Last date to apply for UGET 2026; check deadline here

The deadline has been extended multiple times over the past week after several students reported difficulties during the application process.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:56 IST
KarnatakaComed-KExamadmissionengineering colleges

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