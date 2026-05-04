<p>Around 2,800 late applicants for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK-UGET) 2026 were allotted centres outside Karnataka, including cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, due to capacity constraints, a senior COMEDK official clarified, responding to widespread student concerns over exam centre mismatches.</p><p>“We released the notification for COMEDK-UGET 2026 on February 28. In that communication, we had clearly mentioned that the students apply early as the centres are allotted on a first come first serve basis,” said Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK.</p><p><strong>What exactly happened?</strong></p><p>Following the release of hall tickets for COMEDK-UGET 2026 on Thursday, April 30, several students reported that their allotted exam centres did not match their selected preferences.</p>.<p>Many candidates who had opted for Bengaluru or Mysuru were instead assigned centres in other cities outside Karnataka, such as Chennai, Hyderabad, and Tirupati, leading to confusion and frustration.</p><p><strong>Why did this happen?</strong></p><p>Explaining the situation, Kumar said the issue stemmed from high demand and limited capacity in preferred cities.</p><p>“This year, a total of 1,29,643 candidates have registered for the examination. Compared to last year, the number of test centres has been expanded, with over 5,000 additional seats created in Bengaluru and Mysuru to accommodate the growing demand,” he said.</p><p>Despite this expansion, demand in certain locations far exceeded availability.</p><p>“In certain cases, such as in Davangere, we have seen demand increase up to 300 times compared to previous years. In such instances, candidates who could not be accommodated in their preferred centres have been allotted the next best and closest available locations,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>Late applicants, interstate centres</strong></p><p>The official noted that late applications significantly contributed to the issue.</p><p>“However, for around 2,800 late applicants, exam centres have been allotted in Hyderabad or Chennai, as these are the next best well-connected cities,” he said.</p><p>He further explained that factors such as connectivity, transport availability, and accommodation were considered while allotting alternative centres.</p><p>“We have to keep in mind factors such as connectivity of the exam city and the availability of facilities like buses and hotels. Most students appearing for the exam are accompanied by their parents, so safety and logistical requirements are also key considerations,” he said.</p><p><strong>What students are saying</strong></p><p>Students, meanwhile, have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with many claiming their preferences were not honoured despite early application.</p><p>Several candidates also pointed out that being allotted centres in other states would mean additional travel costs, accommodation challenges, and increased stress ahead of a high-stakes examination.</p><p>The COMEDK information brochure had already outlined that test city allotment is subject to availability and follows a first-come, first-served model.</p>.COMEDK exam: Students fume over centres allotted outside Karnataka .<p>It also states that candidates may be allotted a different city or even another state if their preferred centre is unavailable, and that choosing a test city does not guarantee allotment.</p><p>For the academic year 2026–27, COMEDK will conduct the exam on May 9, 2026, across over 200 cities and over 400 centres, for approximately 20,000 engineering seats, followed by a centralised counselling process.</p><p><strong>Measures being taken for smooth conduct: COMEDK</strong></p><p>Kumar emphasised that multiple steps have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.</p><p>“The exam is being conducted with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the service provider. We are ensuring that all computer systems used for the test meet specific technical configurations to enable smooth conduct and prevent paper leaks or other malpractices,” he said.</p><p>He added that new centres have been introduced in well-connected locations, and a 10 per cent buffer in computer systems has been maintained to handle technical issues or last-minute adjustments.</p><p>The examination is scheduled to be conducted in less than a week with over 1.29 lakh candidates appearing for a national-level entrance test. While students have taken to social media sharing concerns about far-away exam centres, COMEDK maintains that the process followed established guidelines.</p>