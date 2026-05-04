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COMEDK-UGET 2026: 2,800 late applicants sent to centres outside Karnataka; official cites capacity constraints

Following the release of hall tickets for COMEDK-UGET, several students reported that their allotted exam centres did not match their selected preferences.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 08:09 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 08:09 IST
EducationKarnatakaComed-KExamengineering colleges

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