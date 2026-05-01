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COMEDK-UGET 2026 admit cards available on official website until May 9

COMEDK-UGET 2026 will be conducted on May 9, 2026, in online mode, across more than 200 cities in India, with over 400 test centres set up for candidates.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 05:48 IST
EducationKarnatakaComed-KExamadmission

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