<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/comed-k">Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka</a> (COMEDK) has released the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) for COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website,<em><ins><a href="http://comedk.org/"> comedk.org</a></ins></em>.</p><p>Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the TAT, as no admit card will be sent via email, post, or any other mode.</p><p>COMEDK-UGET 2026 will be conducted on May 9, 2026, in online mode, across more than 200 cities in India, with over 400 test centres set up for candidates. The exam serves as an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) in participating colleges across Karnataka.</p><p><strong>Mandatory to carry TAT to exam centre</strong></p><p>As per the official information bulletin, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without a printed copy of the TAT, along with a valid photo ID proof.</p><p>The admit card is also an important document for later stages, including counselling and admission, and must be preserved carefully until the entire process is completed.</p><p>Candidates must also ensure that the invigilator signs the TAT on the day of the examination.</p>.COMEDK: Last date to apply for UGET 2026; check deadline here.<p><strong>Download window and important instructions</strong></p><p>The facility to download the TAT will remain available till May 9, 2026, after which it will be disabled from candidate login. Candidates are advised to download and save their admit card well in advance, to avoid any last-minute glitches.</p><p>They must also ensure that the TAT is not mutilated or altered, as impersonation or tampering is a punishable offence.</p><p><strong>Details to check on admit card</strong></p><p>After downloading the TAT, candidates should carefully verify the following details:</p><ul><li><p>TAT number</p></li><li><p>Name, address, and contact details</p></li><li><p>Photograph</p></li><li><p>Test centre details and timings</p></li><li><p>ID proof details</p></li><li><p>Space for pasting passport-size photograph</p></li></ul><p>Any discrepancies should be addressed before the exam day.</p>.Janivara, Hijab row: Karnataka govt mulls re-exam for students.<p><strong>Exam day guidelines for candidates</strong></p><p>On the exam day, candidates are advised to report 90 minutes before the exam, while entry to the exam hall will close as per the reporting time mentioned on the TAT.</p><p>They must carry:</p><ul><li><p>Printed TAT</p></li><li><p>Original photo ID proof</p></li><li><p>Two recent passport-size photographs</p></li></ul><p>Electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and other gadgets, are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.</p><p>The authorities have clarified that no re-examination will be conducted under any circumstances for candidates who fail to appear on the scheduled date.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website<em>, <ins><a href="http://comedk.org/">comedk.org</a></ins>,</em> to keep track of any last-minute updates regarding the examination.</p>