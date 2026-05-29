<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/comedk">Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka</a> (COMEDK) is set to announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 results on May 29 at 4:00 pm for over 1.30 lakh candidates.</p><p>Along with the scorecards, the consortium will also publish the final merit list. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://comedk.org/">comedk.org</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The examination was conducted in a computer-based format across 303 test centres in 171 cities spanning 28 states and Union Territories. COMEDK UGET serves as the gateway for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka.</p><p>Earlier, the consortium released the final answer key on May 23, 2026.</p>.CBSE OSM row puts Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Tech under scrutiny again; firm was linked to 2019 Telangana exam controversy.<p><strong>How to check results?</strong></p><p>Once the consortium has published the scorecards on its official website, candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official COMEDK website at c<em><ins><a href="http://omedk.org/">omedk.org</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Click on the 'COMEDK UGET 2026 Result' link available on the homepage.</p></li><li><p>Log in using your application number and password.</p></li><li><p>View your result and rank details on the screen.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the scorecard for future admission and counselling processes.</p></li></ol><p>Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard carefully after downloading it.</p>.KEA asks CBSE, CISCE students to update Class 12 marks; warns CET results may be withheld otherwise.<p><strong>What happens after the results?</strong></p><p>Following the declaration of results, COMEDK is expected to begin the counselling process for qualified candidates.</p><p>The counselling process will include registration for counselling, document verification, choice filling of colleges and courses, seat allotment rounds, and admission confirmation.</p><p>The detailed counselling schedule, eligibility guidelines, and admission procedures are expected to be announced separately on the official website in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly check the COMEDK website, <em><ins><a href="http://comedk.org/">comedk.org</a></ins></em>, for updates regarding counselling registration and seat allotment.</p>