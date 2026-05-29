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COMEDK UGET 2026: Final result, merit list expected on May 29, over 1.3 lakh await scorecards

Following the declaration of results, COMEDK is expected to begin the counselling process for qualified candidates.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 05:37 IST
EducationKarnatakaComed-KExamExam results

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