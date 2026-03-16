<p>The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) until Friday, March 20, at 12 pm, following multiple representations from students.</p><p>Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process before the extended deadline through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://comedk.org/">comedk.org</a></ins></em>. So far, over one lakh candidates have already registered for the entrance examination.</p><p>Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary of COMEDK, told <em>DH,</em> “As of Monday, March 16, we have received 1,06,769 applications. After receiving representations from more than 960 students via email, we have decided to extend the registration deadline until Friday.”</p>.COMEDK-UGET 2026 to be held on May 9; applications open February 3.<p>This year, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 9 in computer-based mode at more than 180 exam centers across India. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating private colleges in Karnataka.</p><p>To complete the application process, candidates must fill out the online form and pay an application fee of Rs 1,950, along with applicable transaction or internet handling charges.</p><p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><ul><li><p>Candidates who are Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) are eligible to appear for COMEDK UGET 2026.</p></li><li><p>Applicants must have completed or be appearing for Class 12 (or equivalent) with Physics, Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects and one optional subject among Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, or Electronics</p></li><li><p>General category candidates must secure a minimum of 45 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while reserved candidates from Karnataka require at least 40 per cent.</p></li><li><p>Diploma holders are not eligible for the entrance test, as lateral entry admissions are not offered through COMEDK.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Important dates</strong></p><p>Once the extended registration window closes, a correction window will be open from April 10 to April 13 and candidates will be able to download their Test Admission Ticket (TAT) from April 29. </p><p>The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 9, 2026. Following the exam, the provisional answer key will be released on May 13 and candidates will be allowed to raise objections until May 15. The final answer key will be published on May 20, while scorecards will be made available to candidates on May 26.</p><p><strong>How to register?</strong></p><p>The COMEDK UGCET application process is conducted entirely online, and candidates must register on the official website to receive their user ID and password before completing the form.</p><p>Applicants are then required to upload documents including:</p><ul><li><p>Class 10 marks card</p></li><li><p>Government photo ID</p></li><li><p>Passport-size photograph</p></li><li><p>Candidate and parent signatures</p></li></ul><p>After submitting the application and fee payment, candidates can later download the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) from their login portal before the exam.</p><p><strong>Counselling and admissions</strong></p><p>Following the declaration of results, COMEDK will conduct a centralised single-window counselling process for seat allocation in participating colleges.</p><p>The entrance exam facilitates admissions to over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka, offering around 20,000 seats in undergraduate engineering programmes.</p>