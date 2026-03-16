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COMEDK UGET 2026 registrations extended; over 1 lakh applications received so far

Eligible candidates can apply till Friday, March 20, through the official website, comedk.org.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:44 IST
EducationKarnatakaComed-KExamexam feesengineering colleges

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