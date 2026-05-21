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Could a literary-award winner short story be AI-generated?

The story, titled ‘The Serpent in the Grove’, was written by Trinidadian author Jamir Nazir and was announced as the Caribbean regional winner earlier this month.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:05 IST
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