<p>With artificial intelligence (AI) growing rapidly, the idea of a fully AI-generated novel or television series no longer feels like an exaggeration. And now, a recent controversy surrounding one of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize winners has pushed that debate directly into the literary world.</p><p>A short story that recently won the Caribbean regional category of the prestigious Commonwealth Short Story Prize has come under scrutiny online after readers and AI researchers alleged that the piece may have been generated "almost entirely” by artificial intelligence.</p><p>The story, titled ‘The Serpent in the Grove’, was written by Trinidadian author Jamir Nazir and was announced as the Caribbean regional winner earlier this month. It was subsequently published by Granta on May 12 alongside other shortlisted entries.</p><p>The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is one of the world’s most prominent awards for unpublished short fiction. Open to writers from the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, the prize accepts original unpublished stories between 2,000 and 5,000 words. Regional winners receive Euro 2,500 each, while the overall winner receives Euro 5,000. This year’s competition reportedly received 7,806 entries.</p><p>However, within days of publication, social media users began questioning the writing style of ‘The Serpent in the Grove,’ pointing to repeated sentence structures, dense metaphors and phrasing patterns they believed resembled AI-generated text. </p><p>Some AI detection tools reportedly flagged the story as potentially AI-written, further intensifying the debate.</p>.Out of control in the age of AI.<p>The controversy quickly spread across literary circles and online forums, with some critics calling it a “turning point” in how AI-generated creative writing may increasingly become difficult to distinguish from human-written literature.</p><p>Amid the growing scrutiny, the Commonwealth Foundation announced on its website that it was conducting a review of its short story prize selection process following allegations online that one of the regional winners may have used AI in the submission.</p><p>At the same time, both the Commonwealth Foundation and Granta have publicly defended the integrity of the judging process, while also acknowledging the broader challenges posed by AI detection in creative writing.</p><p>The Foundation reportedly stated that all shortlisted writers had personally confirmed that no AI was used in their submissions. It also noted that existing AI-detection tools are not fully reliable enough to conclusively determine authorship in unpublished fiction.</p><p>As reported by The Guardian, the foundation also said that it did not use AI checkers in its judging process because supplying unpublished work to them “would raise significant concerns surrounding consent and artistic ownership”.</p><p>Meanwhile, Jamir Nazir has not yet publicly commented on the allegations surrounding the story.</p>