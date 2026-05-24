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The Sunday Story | Credibility on the line: NTA and a fractured exam system

The broader question is whether India’s centralised examination architecture can sustain the scale it is being asked to handle.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 18:46 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper LeakNTASpecials

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