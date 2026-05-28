CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration begins; exams on July 17 and 18

NTA opens CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registrations from May 27 to June 19 for exams on July 17-18.

In one line

Key points

• Exam schedule The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam will be held on July 17 and 18, 2026, in two shifts: 9:00 am–12:00 pm and 3:00 pm–6:00 pm.

• Registration window Online applications are open from May 27 to June 19, 2026, with a fee payment deadline of June 20.

• Eligibility criteria General/EWS candidates need 55% in a Master’s degree; reserved categories require 50%. Final-year students may apply provisionally.

• Subject coverage The exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.