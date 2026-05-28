CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration begins; exams on July 17 and 18

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NTA opens CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registrations from May 27 to June 19 for exams on July 17-18.
Key points
• Exam schedule
The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam will be held on July 17 and 18, 2026, in two shifts: 9:00 am–12:00 pm and 3:00 pm–6:00 pm.
• Registration window
Online applications are open from May 27 to June 19, 2026, with a fee payment deadline of June 20.
• Eligibility criteria
General/EWS candidates need 55% in a Master’s degree; reserved categories require 50%. Final-year students may apply provisionally.
• Subject coverage
The exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
• Exam medium
The test will be conducted in English and Hindi, with provisional candidature for those awaiting results.
Key statistics
June 19, 2026
Registration deadline
55%
Minimum marks for general candidates
50%
Minimum marks for reserved categories
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:59 IST