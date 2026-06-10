CTET 2026: Last chance to apply for September session; check details here

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) will close the application window for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ctet">Central Teacher Eligibility Test</a> (CTET) September 2026 session on Wednesday, June 10. </p><p>Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so before 11:59 pm. through the official CTET website, <em><ins><a href="http://ctet.nic.in/">ctet.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The registration process began on May 11, and CBSE has advised candidates to complete the application and fee payment well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.</p>.'Will conduct an error-free exam': Education minister reassures NEET aspirants ahead of June 21 re-test.<p>CTET September 2026 is scheduled to be held on September 6 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. However, CBSE has stated that the examination may also be conducted on September 5 if required, depending on the number of candidates registered.</p><p><strong>What is CTET?</strong></p><p>CTET is a national-level teacher eligibility examination conducted by CBSE. Qualifying the test is one of the key requirements for candidates seeking teaching positions in schools run by the Central Government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), and other institutions that accept CTET scores.</p><p>The examination consists of two papers.</p><ul><li><p>Paper I is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V</p></li><li><p>Paper II is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII</p></li></ul><p>Candidates wishing to be eligible to teach across Classes I to VIII can appear for both papers.</p>.No phones, no internet: NEET-UG paper setters under lockdown till June 21 re-exam: Report.<p><strong>How to apply</strong></p><p>Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official CTET website, <em><ins><a href="http://ctet.nic.in/">ctet.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Register with the required details</p></li><li><p>Fill out the online application form for CTET 2026</p></li><li><p>Upload the necessary documents</p></li><li><p>Pay the examination fee online</p></li><li><p>Download the confirmation page after successful submission</p></li></ol><p>Applicants are advised to keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>After the registration window closes, CBSE is expected to open a correction facility, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their submitted application forms.</p><p>Details regarding admit cards, examination centres and other instructions will be announced by the board closer to the examination date.</p><p>With only a few hours remaining before the deadline, eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration at the earliest to avoid missing the opportunity to appear for CTET September 2026.</p>