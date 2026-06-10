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CTET 2026: Last chance to apply for September session; check details here

CTET is a national-level teacher eligibility examination conducted by CBSE.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 08:00 IST
EducationCBSEExamTETTeacher Eligibility TestCTET

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