<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2026 scheduled for March 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Candidates can download their admit cards from the <ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/">official website</a></ins> by logging in with their application ID, date of birth and security pin.</p><p>The examination will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode and will continue till March 27. Admit cards for candidates appearing after March 10 will be released in the coming week. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.</p><p>Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to their exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without it.</p><h3><strong>How to download the admit card</strong></h3><p>Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets: </p><ol><li><p>Visit the official CUET PG NTA website at <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/">exams.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>. </p></li><li><p>On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card' link. </p></li><li><p>Enter your application ID, date of birth, and security pin in the login window. </p></li><li><p>Click on the 'Sign In' button to proceed. </p></li><li><p>Your CUET PG 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.</p></li></ol><h3><strong>Exam pattern</strong></h3><p>The exam will be held in the CBT mode for 90 minutes. The paper will contain 75 questions, each carrying four marks. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer, while no marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.</p><p>If a question has multiple correct answers, candidates marking any correct option will receive full marks. If a question is dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates.</p><h3><strong>What’s new this year?</strong></h3><p>CUET-PG 2026 will be conducted under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, for the first time. Candidates found guilty of malpractice may face debarment of up to three years, cancellation of results and criminal proceedings.</p><p>Candidates can now select exam cities only within their State or Union Territory of permanent or present residence. Verification norms for PwD/PwBD candidates have also been tightened, with mandatory online UDID verification and stricter rules for scribes and compensatory time.</p><h3><strong>Important points to note</strong></h3><ol><li><p><strong>Documents to carry:</strong> Printed admit card, one passport-size photograph (same as uploaded), valid original photo ID, transparent ballpoint pen, and PwBD certificate (if applicable).<br></p></li><li><p><strong>Reporting time:</strong> Reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes before the test begins. Late entry may not be allowed.<br></p></li><li><p><strong>Answer key:</strong> Provisional answer key will be released online. Challenges can be submitted with a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.</p> </li><li><p><strong>No rechecking:</strong> There will be no re-evaluation or rechecking of results.<br></p></li><li><p><strong>Admission:</strong> Scores will be valid only for the 2026–27 academic session. NTA conducts the exam, while counselling and admissions will be handled by participating universities.</p></li></ol>