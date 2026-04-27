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CUET-PG 2026 results: Computer Science, AI, Political Science emerge as popular choices; check toppers

Among the 157 subjects offered, General test papers and technology-related subjects recorded high registrations.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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