<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2026 results, with data showing strong participation across subjects such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Political Science, and General papers, which emerged among the most opted choices this year.</p><p><strong>Over 4.11 lakh candidates registered</strong></p><p>A total of 4.11 lakh candidates registered for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">CUET-PG</a> 2026, of which 3.45 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.</p><p>In terms of gender-wise participation. 2.32 lakh female candidates registered for the exam, while 1.98 lakh appeared. At the same time, 1.78 male candidates registered while 1.47 lakh appeared. Additionally, 10 candidates from the third gender category also registered for the exam out of which, nine appeared.</p><p>The exam was conducted between March 13 and April 1, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts.</p>.CUET-PG results 2026 on April 24: How and where to check?.<p><strong>Tech courses see high uptake</strong></p><p>Among the 157 subjects offered, General test papers and technology-related subjects recorded high registrations.</p><p>Subjects such as Data Science, AI, Computer Science and Political Science saw significant participation, reflecting a growing preference for interdisciplinary and employability-driven courses.</p><p>The General paper remained among the most opted subjects, often serving as a gateway for multiple postgraduate programmes.</p><p><strong>Exam process</strong></p><p>The NTA conducted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam-results">examination</a> across three shifts per day, ensuring wide accessibility for candidates across centres.</p><p>The results were declared on April 24, 2026, and candidates can download their scorecards from the official website.</p><p>CUET-PG continues to be a single-window entrance exam for postgraduate admissions across central, state, and participating universities in India.</p><p>With lakhs of candidates appearing each year across diverse subjects, the exam plays a crucial role in standardising admissions and expanding access to higher education.</p>.Delhi University UG admissions 2026 to begin in June; Check eligibility, fee structure and more.<p><strong>Top performers: Subject-wise highlights</strong></p><p>Among the top performers, Archita Grover secured the highest score of 300 in the General paper, followed by Suryakant Sharma with 295 and Kashvi with 292. </p><p>In Political Science, Archisha Aswal topped with a perfect 300, while Yashwant Singh Yadav and Nivedita Rajpurohit scored 290 each. In Computer Science/IT/AI, Malaya Gupta led with 269 marks, followed by Kartik Sharma and Dheeraj Kumar.</p><p>In the Data Science/AI/Technology paper, Parthvi Singh scored 296, with Deeksha Patel (262) and Rohini Kumari (258) close behind. Meanwhile, in Economics, Ujjawal Mandal topped with 280 marks, followed by Raghav Khera (279) and Dev Sharma (275) this year.</p><p><strong>What next?</strong></p><p>The Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website, <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg">exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg</a></ins></em>, for downloading their scorecards and for all admission related queries.</p><p>Now that the CUET-PG results are out, participating universities will release their own cut-offs, merit lists and admission guidelines.</p><p>Candidates will have to apply separately to the institutions of their choice. Admissions will be conducted through individual university processes, which may include counselling rounds and document verification.</p>