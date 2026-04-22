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CUET-PG 2026 results will be declared on April 24: NTA

The update was confirmed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through its official X account.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:42 IST
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