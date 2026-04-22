<p>The results for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2026 will be declared on Friday, April 24, at around 5:00 pm. Candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg">exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The update was confirmed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) through its official X account. </p>.<p><strong>How to check CUET-PG 2026 results?</strong></p><p>Once the results have been announced, candidates can follow these steps to check their scores:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg">exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the link for “CUET-PG 2026 Result” on the homepage.</p></li><li><p>Enter your application number and date of birth/password and submit.</p></li><li><p>Your scorecard will appear on the screen.</p></li><li><p>Download and save it for future reference.</p></li></ol>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases city slips for candidates; exam on May 3.<p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>CUET-PG 2026 was conducted between March 6 and March 27, 2026, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple examination centres in India.</p><p>This year, over 4.11 lakh candidates registered for the examination. The test covered 157 subjects and was conducted in multiple shifts each day. Each paper had a duration of 90 minutes and carried 300 marks.</p><p>CUET-PG is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central, state, deemed, and private universities. It functions as a single-window entrance test for admissions to courses such as MA, MSc, MCom, MBA, LLM, and others.</p><p><strong>What happens after results?</strong></p><p>Once results are declared:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates can download their scorecards online through <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg">exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg</a>.</ins></em></p></li><li><p>Participating universities will release their cut-offs and merit lists.</p></li><li><p>Admission will be conducted through counselling processes at individual universities.</p></li></ul><p>Admission to universities will be based on CUET-PG scores, course preferences, and eligibility criteria set by respective institutions.</p><p>With results set to be declared on April 24, lakhs of candidates are now awaiting their scores. CUET-PG scores are accepted by over 190 participating universities, including central, state, deemed, and private institutions across India.</p>