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CUET-PG results 2026 on April 24: How and where to check?

Following the declaration of results, participating universities will begin their admission processes based on CUET-PG scores.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 07:43 IST
EducationPostgraduate coursesCUETcollege admission

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