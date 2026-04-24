<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA) </a>is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2026 results on Friday, April 24, at around 5 pm.</p><p>Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG">exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG.</a></ins></em></p><p><strong>How to check CUET-PG 2026 result</strong></p><ul><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG">exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the link for “CUET PG 2026 Scorecard”</p></li><li><p>Enter your application number and date of birth/password</p></li><li><p>Submit the details</p></li><li><p>Download your scorecard for future reference</p></li></ul><p>The CUET-PG scorecard will include the candidate's name and application number, subject-wise marks, normalised scores, percentile and the candidate’s qualifying status.</p><p><strong>What happens next</strong></p><p>Following the declaration of results, participating universities will begin their admission processes based on CUET-PG scores.</p><p>CUET-PG scores will not directly guarantee admission to a university. Candidates will have to apply separately to the institutions of their choice after the results are declared. Admissions will be conducted through individual university processes, which may include counselling rounds and document verification. </p><p>Each participating university will release its own cut-offs, merit lists, and admission schedules based on CUET-PG scores.</p><p><strong>Exam overview</strong></p><p>This year, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET-PG 2026. The exam is conducted across 157 subjects and its scores are accepted by more than 90 universities, including over 40 central universities, making it a key gateway for postgraduate admissions in India.</p><p>CUET-PG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admission to postgraduate programmes across central, state, and participating universities in India.</p><p>The exam plays a crucial role in standardising admissions and offering students a single-window opportunity to apply to multiple institutions.</p>