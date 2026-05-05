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CUET-UG 2026 admit cards released; exam from May 11

Candidates must appear for the exam on the date, time, and centre mentioned in their admit card. No changes will be allowed.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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