<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has released the admit cards for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026, for candidates scheduled to appear for the exam between May 11 and 31, 2026.</p><p>Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins>, </em>starting from Tuesday, May 5.</p><p>Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on their admit cards carefully before appearing for the examination and follow the instruction on the exam day.</p><p><strong>Exam schedule and pattern</strong></p><p>CUET-UG 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject combinations.</p><p>Each test paper will be of 60 minutes duration and will consist of 50 compulsory questions. Candidates will be awarded five marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.</p><p>Candidates may appear for up to five subjects, including languages, domain subjects, and the General Aptitude Test.</p><p>As per the official notice, candidates may be assigned one to three subjects in a single shift, with the total duration varying accordingly.</p>.CUET-PG 2026 results: Computer Science, AI, Political Science emerge as popular choices; check toppers.<p><strong>What candidates must note</strong></p><p>Candidates must appear for the exam on the date, time, and centre mentioned in their admit card. No changes will be allowed at this stage.</p><p>They are advised to:</p><ul><li><p>Reach the exam centre at least two hours before the exam</p></li><li><p>Carry a printed admit card with self-declaration</p></li><li><p>Bring a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar, PAN, passport, school ID, etc.)</p></li><li><p>Carry an additional passport-size photograph</p></li></ul><p>Candidates reporting after gate closing time will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.</p><p>Electronic devices, study material, calculators, and other prohibited items are strictly not allowed inside the examination centre.</p><p>Candidates must also ensure that the photograph and details on the admit card match their identity proof.</p><p>In cases where there is a mismatch, especially for those who did not use Aadhaar, candidates must carry a certificate issued by a gazetted officer or school authority for verification at the exam centre.</p>.COMEDK exam: Students fume over centres allotted outside Karnataka .<p><strong>How to download CUET UG 2026 admit card</strong></p><p>Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website:<em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/"> cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the CUET-UG 2026 admit card link</p></li><li><p>Log in using your application number and password</p></li><li><p>Download and print the admit card</p></li></ol><p>If candidates face any difficulty in downloading the admit card or notice discrepancies, they can contact the NTA helpdesk for assistance.</p><p>CUET-UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in central and participating universities across India.</p><p>The exam is held in 13 languages and offers a common platform for students seeking admission to multiple universities through a single test.</p>