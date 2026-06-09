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CUET-UG 2026 answer key released: Here's how to raise challenges & what happens next

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor both the CUET website and the websites of their preferred universities for admission-related announcements.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:06 IST
EducationNTAResultsExamCUET

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