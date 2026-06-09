CUET-UG 2026 answer key released: Here's how to raise challenges & what happens next

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has released the provisional answer key, question papers and recorded responses for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate </a>(CUET-UG) 2026, allowing candidates to review their responses and raise objections against the answer key before the deadline.</p><p>Candidates can submit objections online through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>, from June 9 to June 11, 2026, up to 10:00 pm. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged must be paid by 11:50 pm on June 11 through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.</p>.CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to technical glitch; TCS says 'regret inconvenience'.<p>According to the NTA, challenges submitted by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised and the correction will be applied to all candidates. </p><p>The final answer key prepared after expert review will be binding, and the results will be declared on its basis. Individual candidates will not be informed separately about whether their challenges have been accepted or rejected.</p><p><strong>How to challenge the answer key</strong></p><p>Candidates wishing to challenge the provisional answer key must:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official CUET portal, <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key"</p></li><li><p>Log in using their application number and password</p></li><li><p>Select the question(s) you wish to challenge</p></li><li><p>Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file</p></li><li><p>Submit and review claims</p></li><li><p>Pay the required fee and complete final submission</p></li></ol><p>The NTA has advised candidates to carefully match question IDs in the answer key with those in their question papers, as the IDs may not appear in sequential order.</p>.No phones, no internet: NEET-UG paper setters under lockdown till June 21 re-exam: Report.<p><strong>Over 15.68 lakh candidates appeared</strong></p><p>The release of the provisional answer key comes days after the CUET-UG 2026 was concluded, described as one of the largest computer-based entrance examinations conducted globally.</p><p>According to the agency, 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the examination this year.</p><p>The examination was conducted between May 11 and May 31, followed by a special re-test on June 6 and 7 for candidates affected by technical disruptions during an earlier examination shift.</p><p><strong>Conducted across 868 centres in 35 shifts</strong></p><p>CUET-UG 2026 was held across 868 examination centres in India and 15 international centres spread across cities including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Washington.</p><p>The examination was conducted over 19 days in 35 shifts.</p><p>Candidates were offered a choice of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects and one General Aptitude Test (GAT). Students could select up to five subjects depending on the admission requirements of their preferred universities and programmes.</p><p>The examination was administered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia and Urdu.</p><p>According to the NTA, a total of 332 question papers containing 18,160 questions were administered during the examination cycle.</p>.NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip; test on June 21.<p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>Following the closure of the objection window, the NTA will review all challenges and publish the final answer key.</p><p>The CUET-UG 2026 result will then be prepared on the basis of this revised answer key.</p><p>Unlike JEE Main and NEET-UG, CUET does not have a centralised counselling process. After the results are declared, participating universities will separately announce their admission schedules, merit lists, cut-offs and counselling procedures.</p><p>CUET scores are used for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, deemed and private universities across the country.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly monitor both the CUET website and the admission portals of their preferred universities for further updates.</p>