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CUET-UG 2026 centre mismatch: NTA opens re-allocation window, clarifies 79% got their first choice

After complaints over candidates being allotted centres outside preferred cities, NTA says 96.6% got one of preferred locations.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:11 IST
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