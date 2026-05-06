<p>Amid concerns from aspirants over being allotted examination centres outside their preferred cities for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has opened a re-allocation window for affected candidates, while also issuing a detailed clarification explaining the reasons behind the mismatch.</p><p>The issue triggered strong reactions online after several students claimed they had been allotted cities they never selected during the application process.</p><p>Many candidates from Delhi NCR and nearby states, for instance, reported receiving centres in Jaipur and other distant locations, raising concerns over travel costs, stress, and accommodation arrangements.</p>.<p><strong>How to opt for change in exam centre?</strong></p><p>Candidates who have been allotted cities outside their preference list can now log into the official portal and select from available vacant slots, by visiting the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>This facility will be available for the registered candidates until Thursday, May 7, 2026 (11:50 pm).</p><p>NTA has advised candidates to act quickly since seats will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis.</p><p>The agency has also asked students to:</p><ul><li><p>Carefully verify exam city, centre, date, and shift</p></li><li><p>Make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance</p></li><li><p>Reach centres well before reporting time</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>What has NTA said?</strong></p><p>In its press release issued on May 5, NTA stated that out of 15.68 lakh registered candidates, around 96.6 per cent were allotted one of their preferred cities, while 79 per cent received their first-choice city.</p><p>The remaining 3.4 per cent candidates were allotted centres outside their selected preferences due to “capacity constraints in high-demand locations”.</p><p>To address this, NTA has now opened a re-allocation window through which affected candidates can choose from vacant slots in alternate cities on a first-come-first-serve basis.</p><p><strong>Why did the issue happen?</strong></p><p>NTA explained that CUET-UG 2026 is being conducted on an extremely large scale, calling it “among the largest computer-based examinations conducted globally.”</p><p>This year:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates were allowed to choose up to five subjects each</p></li><li><p>This generated approximately 67,56,321 test instances</p></li><li><p>Candidates opted for an average of 4.31 subjects each</p></li><li><p>A total of 12,906 distinct subject combinations were recorded</p></li></ul>.CUET-UG 2026 admit cards released; exam from May 11.<p>The examination is therefore being conducted across 35 shifts nationwide to accommodate the scale and varying subject combinations.</p><p>According to NTA, the challenge was especially severe in states with very high registration numbers.</p><p>NTA data shows that approximately 6.74 lakh registrations, nearly 43% of the total candidate pool, came from just three regions: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi.</p><p>Among them, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest registrations at 3,85,923, Bihar recorded 1,44,269, while Delhi recorded 1,44,160.</p><p>The agency stated that these states alone generated nearly 29,93,554 effective test instances across 9,922 subject combinations, putting immense pressure on available computer-based test centres.</p><p><strong>What makes centre allocation difficult?</strong></p><p>NTA clarified that allotting centres is not based only on city preference.</p><p>According to the agency, the system must simultaneously match a candidate’s chosen city, their unique subject combination and the specific shift in which those subjects are scheduled.</p><p>When demand for a specific “city-subject-shift” combination exceeds available capacity, allotment in nearby or alternate cities becomes unavoidable.</p><p>The agency also cited additional constraints such as:</p><ul><li><p>Availability of secure CBT centres</p></li><li><p>Trained invigilation staff</p></li><li><p>Examination integrity requirements</p></li><li><p>Re-allocation window now open</p></li></ul>.CUET-PG 2026 results: Computer Science, AI, Political Science emerge as popular choices; check toppers.<p><strong>Most opted subjects</strong></p><p>The data released by NTA also provides insight into the most opted subjects this year.</p><p>The highest registrations were recorded for:</p><ul><li><p>English: 12.64 lakh candidates</p></li><li><p>Chemistry: 9.5 lakh</p></li><li><p>Physics: 9.13 lakh</p></li><li><p>General Aptitude Test: 9.12 lakh</p></li><li><p>Mathematics: 5.81 lakh</p></li><li><p>Biology: 5.56 lakh</p></li></ul><p>The large number of overlapping subject combinations is one of the reasons the exam requires multiple shifts and complex centre allocation logistics.</p><p>The clarification comes at a time when NTA is already facing increased scrutiny over the conduct of national-level entrance examinations, especially after controversies surrounding exam logistics and transparency in recent years.</p>