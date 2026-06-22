Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

CUET-UG 2026 final answer key out now; scorecards expected soon

The final answer key comes nearly two weeks after the agency published the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 13:27 IST
EducationNTAExamCUETcollege admissionanswer scripts

Follow us on :

Follow Us