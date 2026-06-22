CUET-UG 2026 final answer key out now; scorecards expected soon

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has released the final answer key for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026. Candidates can also expect the CUET-UG 2026 scorecards to be released shortly on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The final answer key comes nearly two weeks after the agency published the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates.</p>.CUET-UG: Parliamentary panel questions exam design, flags concerns over MCQ format for humanities.<p><strong>Exam conducted across 321 cities</strong></p><p>CUET-UG 2026 was conducted between May 11 and May 31, with additional examinations held on June 6 and June 7 after the May 28 examination was postponed due to Bakrid.</p><p>The examination was held across 321 cities in India and abroad.</p><p>This year, candidates could choose from 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects and the General Aptitude Test (GAT).</p><p>According to NTA, CUET-UG remains one of the country's largest entrance examinations, serving as the gateway for admissions to central universities and several other participating institutions.</p>.CUET-UG 2026: NTA addresses answer key complaints, says objections within 'normal limits'.<p><strong>Provisional answer key released on June 9</strong></p><p>Before releasing the final answer key, NTA had published the provisional answer key, question papers and recorded responses on June 9.</p><p>Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge answers they believed were incorrect by paying a prescribed fee for each objection submitted.</p><p>The release of the provisional answer key had also sparked concerns among some students, who claimed discrepancies in recorded responses and alleged errors in certain answer keys. </p><p>NTA had responded by stating that the number of objections received was “within normal limits for an examination of this scale” and assured candidates that all challenges would be examined by subject experts before finalising the answer key.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>The release of the final answer key is usually followed by the declaration of results. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key, and no further challenges regarding answer keys will be entertained after the results are declared.</p><p>The agency has also clarified that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of results.</p><p>Candidates will have to download their scorecards from the official website, as no physical scorecards will be dispatched.</p><p>For subjects conducted in multiple shifts, raw scores are converted into NTA Scores through a normalisation process before results are prepared.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 results sooner than expected, says NTA chief Abhishek Singh after re-exam.<p><strong>How to check the CUET-UG 2026 final answer key</strong></p><p>Candidates can access the final answer key by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="https://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the CUET-UG 2026 Final Answer Key link on the homepage</p></li><li><p>Open the PDF containing the final answer key</p></li><li><p>Download and save it for future reference</p></li></ol><p>Once released, scorecards can be accessed using the candidate's application number and password or date of birth.</p><p><strong>What after the results?</strong></p><p>While CUET scores are used by participating universities for admissions, NTA has clarified that merely appearing in the examination does not guarantee admission.</p><p>Admissions will be handled individually by central universities and other participating institutions based on their eligibility criteria, merit lists, reservation policies and programme-specific requirements.</p><p>After the declaration of CUET-UG 2026 results, participating universities are expected to release their counselling schedules, admission notifications and merit lists.</p><p>"NTA does not have any role in the preparation of the merit list," the official information bulletin states.</p><p>Candidates have therefore been advised to regularly monitor the websites of the universities they have applied to for admission-related updates.</p>