CUET-UG 2026: NTA addresses answer key complaints, says objections within 'normal limits'

CUET was conducted for 37 subjects over multiple shifts from 11th May to 31st May 2026. Due to cancellation of the examination on 28th May due to Bakrid, additional shifts were scheduled on 6th and 7th June 2026. Across examinations and shifts, the CUET examination had more than…
⚠️ URGENT: MASSIVE GLITCH IN CUET UG 2026! My response sheet is showing completely different answers than what I marked during the CBT. I informed the invigilator on the spot but no action was taken.AUDIT MOUSE CLICK LOGS@NTA_Exams@dpradhanbjp@EduMinOfIndia#CUETUG#CUET2026
@NTA_Exams@dpradhanbjp@PMOIndia Respected Sir/Madam, I am facing an issue regarding CUET UG 2026 answer key. The answers in the official key do not match with my response sheet for multiple questions, which is causing serious discrepancy Application Number: 263511611138
@NTA_Exams Provisional answer keys of CUET UG 2026 released by NTA has lots of flaws. Options marked as final answers by candidates during exams are not matching with the options released by NTA. Moreover wrong options are marked as correct answers. Candidates are desperate. Plz