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CUET-UG 2026: NTA addresses answer key complaints, says objections within 'normal limits'

Soon after the release of the provisional answer key and response sheets, several candidates took to social media claiming discrepancies in the records published by NTA.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:45 IST
EducationNTAExamCUETcollege admission

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