<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> has released an advisory detailing the dress code and permissible items for candidates appearing in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026.</p><p>The advisory comes ahead of the commencement of the exams, which will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31, 2026, across centres in India and in 15 cities outside the country.</p><p>This year, over 15.68 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate entrance examination, making it one of the largest university entrance tests in the country.</p><p>The agency said the guidelines are aimed at ensuring smooth frisking, maintaining exam security, and avoiding confusion at <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/exam">examination</a> centres.</p>.<p><strong>What can candidates carry to the exam centre?</strong></p><p>According to the advisory, candidates will be allowed to carry:</p><ul><li><p>Transparent water bottles</p></li><li><p>Religious threads such as kalava; articles of faith such as turbans, hijab</p></li><li><p>Woollen clothing if required due to weather conditions</p></li></ul><p>However, NTA has clarified that candidates wearing articles or objects of faith should report to the examination centre well in advance to allow sufficient time for frisking and verification.</p><p>The agency specifically noted that religious threads such as kalava will be permitted.</p><p>The advisory comes a week after the exam conducting body received backlash for forcing candidates to remove religious objects like tulsi mala during the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 on May 3.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 records nearly 97% attendance nationwide: NTA.<p><strong>Dress code guidelines</strong></p><p>NTA has advised students to wear simple and comfortable clothing for the examination.</p><p>According to the advisory:</p><ul><li><p>White or light-coloured clothing is preferred</p></li><li><p>Candidates may wear woollens if needed</p></li><li><p>Normal shoes, slippers, and low heels are the preferred footwear</p></li></ul><p>The instructions are similar to the frisking-based guidelines followed in several other national-level entrance examinations conducted by NTA.</p><p>Students are generally advised to avoid heavy jewellery, metallic accessories, thick-soled footwear, large buttons or elaborate clothing as these may lead to delays during security checks.</p><p>This year’s CUET-UG is being conducted on a massive scale, with NTA earlier describing it as “among the largest computer-based examinations conducted globally.”</p><p>Ahead of the exam, NTA has advised students to:</p><ul><li><p>Reach the examination centre well before reporting time</p></li><li><p>Cooperate with frisking and verification procedures</p></li><li><p>Carefully check exam city, centre, date, and shift details</p></li><li><p>Follow all instructions issued by examination staff</p></li></ul><p>The agency has also provided helpline support for candidates facing issues or requiring clarification related to CUET-UG 2026.</p><p>For queries, students can contact NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email at <em><ins><a href="mailto:cuet-ug@nta.ac.in">cuet-ug@nta.ac.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>The agency has urged all candidates to strictly follow the advisory to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.</p>