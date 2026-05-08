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CUET-UG 2026: NTA allows religious threads, woolen clothes in latest exam-day guidelines; exam begins May 11

The national-level entrance exam will be conducted across multiple days starting from May 11 to May 31, 2026.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:39 IST
EducationNEETNTADress codeExamCUET

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