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CUET-UG 2026: NTA postpones May 28 exams due to Bakrid; fresh dates soon

The postponement follows a change in the notified holiday date for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 05:26 IST
EducationNTACUETadmissionEntrance exam

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