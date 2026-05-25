📢 Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates.



The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per Government of India notification.



🗓️ Revised exam dates for affected… pic.twitter.com/I9KhTFwMhE