<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has postponed the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in both shifts, according to a fresh public notice issued on May 24.</p><p>“...regarding the change in the date of the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed,” the notice stated.</p><p>The agency added that revised dates for the affected candidates will be announced separately in due course.</p>.CUET-UG 2026: NTA allows religious threads, woolen clothes in latest exam-day guidelines; exam begins May 11.<p>The development comes amid the ongoing CUET UG 2026 examination, which began on May 11 and is scheduled to continue till May 31 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres in India and abroad.</p><p>This year, around 15.68 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate entrance examination, making CUET one of the largest entrance tests in the country.</p><p>According to the official notice, the postponement follows a change in the notified holiday date for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) by the Department of Personnel and Training.</p><p>The NTA has clarified the following:</p><ul><li><p>Only the May 28 examinations stand postponed.</p></li><li><p>Revised examination dates for affected candidates will be notified later.</p></li><li><p>Students should regularly check the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, for updates.</p></li></ul><p>The agency has also advised candidates to stay in touch with official communication channels for the latest announcements regarding examination schedules and admit cards.</p><p>For queries or clarification, students can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email at<em><ins><a href="mailto:cuet-ug@nta.ac.in"> cuet-ug@nta.ac.in</a></ins></em>, as mentioned in the notice.</p>