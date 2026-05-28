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CUET-UG 2026 postponed exams to be held on May 31, June 6 and 7; NTA releases fresh admit cards

The National Testing Agency has announced revised dates for CUET-UG 2026 examinations deferred due to Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsEducationNTAExamCUETEid-ul Azha

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