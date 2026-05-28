<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> has announced revised dates for the postponed Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations, which will now be conducted on May 31, June 6, and June 7 after the earlier May 28 exams were deferred due to Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).</p><p>The agency has also released fresh admit cards for candidates appearing for the May 31 examination through the official website, <em><a href="https://cuet.nta.ac.in/">cuet.nta.ac.in</a>.</em></p><p>The postponed examinations were originally scheduled for May 28 but were rescheduled in view of the public holiday.</p><p>More details to come...</p>