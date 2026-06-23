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CUET-UG 2026 results declared for 11.6 lakh candidates; details here

The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and June 7.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:24 IST
EducationNTAExamCUETExam resultscollege admission

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