CUET-UG 2026 results declared for 11.6 lakh candidates; details here

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has declared the results of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate</a> (CUET-UG) 2026 on Tuesday, June 23. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 11 and May 31, and again on June 6 and June 7, 2026, across multiple shifts and centres in India and abroad.</p><p>According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the examination this year, while 11,64,098 candidates appeared for the test.</p>.CUET-UG: Parliamentary panel questions exam design, flags concerns over MCQ format for humanities.<p><strong>How to check CUET-UG 2026 result</strong></p><p>Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p> Visit the official CUET portal: <em><ins><a href="http://cuet.nta.nic.in/">cuet.nta.nic.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Scroll down to the "Candidate Activity" section.</p></li><li><p>Click on the "Score Card for CUET (UG) – 2026" link.</p></li><li><p>Enter your application number and password and click on "Login."</p></li><li><p>Your result will be displayed on the screen.</p></li><li><p>Download and save a copy for future reference.</p></li></ol><p><strong>Over 15 lakh registrations recorded</strong></p><p>The NTA said CUET-UG 2026 witnessed a significant increase in participation compared to last year.</p><p>While 13,54,699 unique candidates had registered for CUET-UG 2025, the number rose to 15,68,867 in 2026, marking an increase of more than 15 per cent.The number of candidates appearing for the examination also increased from 10,71,735 in 2025 to 11,64,098 this year.</p><p>One of the notable trends this year was the increase in female participation.</p><p>According to the NTA, 7,74,607 female candidates registered for CUET-UG 2026, compared to 6,47,934 in 2025. The agency noted that the number of female candidates increased by nearly 20 per cent. Male registrations stood at 7,94,257, while three transgender candidates registered for the examination.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 results sooner than expected, says NTA chief Abhishek Singh after re-exam.<p><strong>Exam conducted across 321 cities</strong></p><p>CUET-UG 2026 was conducted across 321 examination cities, including 13 cities outside India.</p><p>The examination was offered in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.</p><p><strong>Most popular subjects</strong></p><p>English continued to be the most popular subject in CUET-UG 2026, with 12.64 lakh registrations and over 9.14 lakh candidates appearing.</p><p>Among domain subjects, Chemistry (9.51 lakh registrations), General Aptitude Test (9.15 lakh), Physics (9.14 lakh), Mathematics (5.79 lakh) and Biology (5.56 lakh) emerged as the most opted subjects.</p><p>The NTA clarified that the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer keys vetted by subject experts.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>With the declaration of CUET-UG 2026 results, the participating universities will release their respective merit lists, counselling schedules and other details. Admissions will be handled individually by the respective central, state, deemed and private universities.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to regularly check the websites of the universities they have applied to for counselling schedules, cut-offs and admission-related announcements.</p>