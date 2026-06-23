CUET-UG 2026 results out; Devina Gahlot from Delhi tops the exam

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results and NTA scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, the country's largest undergraduate entrance examination, for which more than 15.6 lakh candidates had registered. Delhi's Devina Gahlot emerged as the top scorer, followed by Saksham Goel, also from the national capital.</p><p>According to the NTA, a total of 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET-UG 2026, while 11,64,098 appeared for the examination conducted in computer-based mode across multiple shifts between May 11 and June 7.</p><p>The agency said candidates could choose up to five subjects, resulting in nearly 67.56 lakh test instances and 12,906 distinct subject combinations. The examination was conducted over 19 days and 35 shifts in 321 cities, including 13 international locations.</p>.CUET-UG: Parliamentary panel questions exam design, flags concerns over MCQ format for humanities.<p>Among the candidates, Devina Gahlot of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags.delhi">Delhi</a> emerged as the top scorer with an aggregate NTA score of 1232.19 across five subjects. She was followed by Saksham Goel of Delhi, who scored 1230.82, and Udit Chaturvedi of Himachal Pradesh, who scored 1207.21. </p><p>NTA data showed a significant rise in participation this year compared to 2025. The number of registered candidates increased by over 15 per cent, while the number of female candidates rose by nearly 20 per cent, indicating stronger participation by women and a narrowing gender gap in registrations.</p><p>Female candidates accounted for 7,74,607 registrations and 5,85,596 appearances, while 7,94,257 male candidates registered and 5,78,500 appeared for the examination. English remained the most preferred medium, with over 13.22 lakh registrations, followed by Hindi with 2.18 lakh registrations.</p><p>The agency also highlighted exceptional performances in the examination. One candidate secured a 100 percentile score in four out of five opted subjects, while 22 candidates achieved 100 percentile in three subjects. Another 180 candidates scored 100 percentile in two subjects and 3,214 candidates obtained a 100 percentile score in one subject.</p><p>A total of 244 universities participated in CUET-UG 2026, up from 241 institutions last year, according to the agency.</p>