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CUET-UG 2026 results out; Devina Gahlot from Delhi tops the exam

NTA data showed a significant rise in participation this year compared to 2025.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:56 IST
EducationNTACUETExam results

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