CUET-UG: Over 75% attendance on day one, minor hiccups due to change in exam centres

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, who is handling CUET along with NTA, said, "This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day, and NTA deserves kudos for their meticulous planning and for making sure that the test went off well today at such a large scale in pen-and-paper mode."

Hours before the exam was scheduled to begin, the NTA on Tuesday postponed the exam in Delhi to May 29, citing 'unavoidable reasons' Responding to queries about cancellations at Faridabad centres, a senior NTA official said, "This had only happened for the students who had Delhi as the first choice of exam center but were allotted Faridabad as the exam center. These students will be given a chance on May 29 now, along with other Delhi candidates. The exam was conducted for all other students who selected Faridabad without any issue."