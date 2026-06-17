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CUET-UG: Parliamentary panel questions exam design, flags concerns over MCQ format for humanities

The committee noted it remains unconvinced about the effectiveness of CUET as a universal admission mechanism for UG programmes across disciplines.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsEducationNTAExamCUETParliamentary paneladmissioncollege admission

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