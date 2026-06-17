CUET-UG: Parliamentary panel questions exam design, flags concerns over MCQ format for humanities

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cuet">Common University Entrance Test</a> (CUET) has come under scrutiny from a Parliamentary Standing Committee, which has raised concerns about whether the exam's current design is suitable for all academic disciplines, particularly humanities and social sciences.</p><p>In its latest report tabled in Parliament, the committee observed that the multiple-choice question (MCQ) format adopted by CUET may not adequately assess skills such as critical thinking, interpretation and subjective analysis, which are central to humanities education, as reported by <em>PTI.</em></p>.'No candidate’s score is normalised': NTA issues clarification on CUET (PG) rescheduled exams.<p><strong>Committee seeks review of question papers and exam design</strong></p><p>The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, said CUET was introduced in the 2022-23 academic year to simplify the admission process and create a level playing field for students from different school boards.</p><p>However, the committee noted that some of its members remain unconvinced about the effectiveness of CUET as a universal admission mechanism for undergraduate programmes across disciplines.</p><p>"Multiple-choice question (MCQ) answers are particularly ill-suited for humanities and social sciences disciplines which are definitionally centred on independent, subjective thinking," the report stated.</p><p>In view of these concerns, the panel recommended a review of both the quality of question papers and the overall design of the examination to ensure that it aligns with the goals envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.</p>.CUET-UG 2026: NTA addresses answer key complaints, says objections within 'normal limits'.<p><strong>Questions over 'one exam for all' approach</strong></p><p>The committee also pointed out that while a common entrance examination has certain advantages, it may not fully address the unique admission requirements of some universities.</p><p>Citing <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/jnu">Jawaharlal Nehru University</a> (JNU) as an example, the report said the institution's earlier admission process was designed to promote socio-economic and regional diversity, in line with the objectives laid down in the JNU Act.</p><p>According to the panel, a standardised entrance examination may make it difficult for such institutions to pursue these specific mandates through their admission processes.</p><p>The committee said it would continue deliberations on the matter.</p><p><strong>Government says concerns have been noted</strong></p><p>Responding to the observations, the Ministry of Education said the recommendations had been "duly noted" and that both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) had been informed.</p><p>The government reiterated that CUET was introduced to provide students with a single-window admission process, allowing them to apply to multiple universities through one examination instead of appearing for several separate entrance tests.</p>.NEET-UG re-exam: Centre temporarily suspends Telegram.<p><strong>CUET's growing footprint</strong></p><p>The government highlighted CUET's rapid expansion since its launch, noting that the examination has become the second-largest exam in India within just two years.</p><p>According to official data cited in the report, CUET-UG 2025 received over 13.5 lakh applications, meanwhile in 2026, 15.7 lakh candidates registered.</p><p>The report also noted that after conducting the examination for three consecutive years, authorities have made changes to streamline the test structure. CUET-UG 2025 was conducted across 37 subjects, and results were announced more than three weeks earlier than in 2024.</p><p><strong>Why this matters</strong></p><p>Introduced in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a standardised examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate programmes offered by central universities and several other participating institutions. The exam covers a wide range of disciplines, including science, commerce, humanities, arts, engineering and computer science.</p><p>CUET was launched to streamline the admissions process by replacing multiple university-specific entrance examinations with a single test. The move was aimed at creating a common platform for students from different school boards and reducing the burden of appearing for several entrance exams. </p>