Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

CUET-UG re-test from July 15-19 for students who raised complaints

The answer key can be challenged from July 7 to 9 (up until 5 pm), following which no challenge will be accepted.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 04:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday that it would allow candidates to re-take the CUET-UG 2024 if grievances related to the answer key flagged by them were found to be "genuine".

The answer key can be challenged from July 7 to 9 (up until 5 pm), following which no challenge will be accepted.

If these challenges, however, are found to be genuine, a re-test will be allowed candidates who raised grievances "any day between 15 to 19 July 2024", the notice said.

More to follow....

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 July 2024, 04:42 IST
India NewsEducationNTANational Testing AgencyCUET

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT