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CUSAT shifts Delhi exam centre ahead of CAT 2026 exams starting May 9

The Common Admission Test 2026 examinations for admission to various academic programmes of the university will be held on May 9, 10 and 11.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsEducationDelhiCOmmon admission testexam centres

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