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Delhi University blocks St Stephen’s College’s appointment of its first female principal over procedural violations.
Key points
• DU raises procedural objection
DU Registrar cited UGC Regulations 2018 violations, stating St Stephen’s selection committee was improperly constituted without DU’s expert nominations.
• Historic appointment blocked
Professor Susan Elias was named St Stephen’s first female principal in 145 years, but DU asked the college to halt the process and reconvene a compliant committee.
• UGC norms under scrutiny
DU highlighted that minority institutions like St Stephen’s must seek DU’s nominations for subject experts and higher education experts before forming selection committees.
• College’s historical context
St Stephen’s, founded in 1881, admitted women only from 1975, making Elias’s appointment a landmark despite the procedural setback.
Key statistics
145 years
Years since St Stephen’s founding
1975
Year women’s regular admissions began at St Stephen’s
June 1, 2026
Scheduled start date for Elias’s tenure
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Published 15 May 2026, 10:52 IST