Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Delhi High Court declines plea to reopen CBSE re-evaluation portal amid OSM row

The court said that individual students could pursue their grievances separately while the larger issues raised in the petition would be examined by the appropriate bench.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 11:38 IST
EducationCBSEHigh CourtDelhi HCNSUIExam

Follow us on :

Follow Us