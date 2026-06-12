Delhi High Court declines plea to reopen CBSE re-evaluation portal amid OSM row

<p>The Delhi High Court on Friday, June 12, declined to pass any immediate direction to reopen the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a>'s (CBSE) verification and re-evaluation portal for Class XII students, observing that such a move could delay the finalisation of results and impact undergraduate admissions for lakhs of candidates.</p><p>The development came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which has alleged large-scale irregularities in CBSE's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.</p><p>A vacation bench comprising Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain said that individual students could approach the authorities with their grievances and declined to grant interim relief at this stage.</p>.After exposing CBSE OSM portal flaws, 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary joins IIT Kanpur’s cybersecurity team.<p><strong>What did the court say?</strong></p><p>During the hearing, NSUI sought an extension of the re-evaluation window, arguing that many students had been unable to apply despite facing issues with answer sheets and the post-result process.</p><p>However, the court noted that reopening the portal would have wider consequences beyond just extending the application window.</p><p>"For you it is one week. But the whole process gets delayed by a month," the bench remarked, pointing out that several subsequent stages in the evaluation process would also be affected, as per <em>LiveLaw.</em></p><p>The court also observed that individual students could pursue their own grievances separately while the larger issues raised in the petition would be examined by the appropriate bench.</p>.'Career is at stake,' SC seeks CBSE's response on plea by student in Saudi Arabia.<p><strong>CBSE warns of impact on 17.8 lakh students</strong></p><p>Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea and argued that reopening the portal could affect the academic future of nearly 17.8 lakh students who appeared for the examination.</p><p>According to submissions made before the court, CBSE had already completed multiple stages of the post-result process.</p><p>Mehta informed the court that around 17.8 lakh students appeared for the Class XII examinations and nearly 98.66 lakh answer sheets were evaluated.</p><p>He stated that the first phase, which allowed students to obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets, remained open from May 19 to May 25.</p><p>More than four lakh students applied during that period, seeking access to over 11 lakh answer sheets, all of which were provided by CBSE, he submitted.</p>.Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand on NSUI plea over on-screen marking row.<p>The verification and re-evaluation portal was subsequently opened from June 2 to June 6 and later extended till June 7.</p><p>According to the submissions, around 1.67 lakh students applied for re-evaluation, covering nearly 3.8 lakh answer sheets.</p><p>Mehta argued that the system had functioned as intended and that granting the relief sought would delay final results and potentially affect undergraduate admission timelines across universities.</p><p><strong>What is the NSUI petition about?</strong></p><p>The PIL was filed by NSUI president Vinod Jhakhar, who has sought an independent inquiry into the functioning of CBSE's On-Screen Marking system and the post-result grievance mechanism.</p><p>The petition alleges that students across the country faced multiple issues after the declaration of Class XII results. NSUI has argued that the large number of students seeking photocopies and re-evaluation reflects a significant lack of confidence in the system.</p><p>Among other reliefs, the petition seeks reopening of the verification portal, manual rechecking in disputed cases, an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities and the formulation of safeguards for future digital evaluation systems.</p>.Explained | OSM row: How 3 students exposed loopholes in system, forced CBSE to admit flaws.<p><strong>Background: The OSM controversy</strong></p><p>The OSM system was introduced by CBSE this year as a digital evaluation mechanism under which answer sheets are scanned and assessed digitally instead of through conventional paper-based processes.</p><p>However, soon after the declaration of Class XII results, several students reported unexpectedly low scores. After the CBSE opened a portal for students to access their scanned answer sheets, some students took to social media alleging that the scanned answer sheets made available to them did not belong to them. Others reported missing pages, blurred scans, unchecked answers and discrepancies in marks.</p><p>The board has maintained that it has addressed genuine student grievances and repeatedly stated that the majority of post-result services functioned smoothly, while assuring students that complaints would be examined through the prescribed mechanisms.</p>