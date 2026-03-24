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Delhi University mandates 72-hour notice for protests on campus

Students must seek approval in advance through a signed physical application; outsiders barred and digital requests won’t be accepted.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:23 IST
EducationprotestDelhi Universitystudent protestscampus

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