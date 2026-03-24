<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-university">University of Delhi </a>(DU) has introduced stricter rules regulating protests and public gatherings on campus, making prior written permission mandatory and tightening participation norms.</p><p>In a notification issued on Monday (March 24), the university stated that any assembly, including protests, dharnas, or similar activities, can only be held after obtaining formal approval from the competent authority.</p>.Galgotias University's 'Orion robot' showcased at Delhi AI Impact Summit is a Chinese-made robodog available online.<p>Organisers must submit a signed physical application at least 72 hours in advance to both the Proctor’s Office and the local police authorities (DCP/SHO of the concerned area).</p><p>As per the notification, the application must include information like details of the organisers, nature and purpose of the event,duration and proposed schedule, names of speakers, and expected number of participants.</p><p><strong>No digital communication accepted</strong></p><p>DU has made it clear that electronic communication will not be considered valid for seeking permission. This includes emails, social media posts, WhatsApp messages, posters, or any other digital or printed material.</p><p>The university emphasised that only a physical, signed application submitted in person will be treated as official communication.</p><p><strong>Outsiders barred from participation</strong></p><p>The notification also places a strict ban on the involvement of non-DU individuals in campus events. This includes students from other institutions.</p><p>Organisers and participants are prohibited from inviting or allowing any outsiders to join protests or gatherings within university premises.</p><p>DU has warned that any breach of these rules will invite serious consequences, including rustication, expulsion or initiation of police proceedings.</p><p>The university stated that action may be taken not only against organisers but also against participants and anyone found facilitating violations.</p>