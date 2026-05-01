Delhi University opens law admissions for 2026-27; apply till May 18

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-university">University of Delhi</a> has opened registrations for its five-year integrated law programmes including BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons) for the academic session 2026-27.</p><p>The application window began on Thursday, April 30, 2026, and will remain open till May 18, 2026 (11:59 pm).</p><p><strong>Admissions based on CLAT 2026 scores</strong></p><p>Admissions to both programmes will be based on scores obtained in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/clat">Common Law Admission Test</a> (CLAT) 2026, the results for which were released on December 16, 2025.</p><p>However, merely appearing in CLAT is not sufficient. Candidates must apply separately through DU’s official law admission portal, <em><ins><a href="http://law.uod.ac.in/">law.uod.ac.in</a></ins></em>, to be considered for admission.</p><p>Seat allocation will be based solely on CLAT 2026 scores, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.</p>.Delhi University UG admissions 2026 to begin in June; Check eligibility, fee structure and more.<p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>To be considered eligible for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/admission">admission</a>, candidates must fulfil the following criteria:</p><ul><li><p>Have passed Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent from a recognised board</p></li><li><p>Secure at least 45 per cent marks (UR/EWS/OBC-NCL) or 40 per cent marks (SC/ST/PwBD)</p></li><li><p>Have appeared in CLAT 2026</p></li></ul><p>Candidates placed in compartment/supplementary exams in 2026 will not be eligible for admission this academic year.</p><p><strong>Registration process and key instructions</strong></p><p>The entire admission process is online only, including registration, document upload, fee payment, and seat allocation. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.</p><p>Candidates must:</p><ul><li><p>Register using details as per CLAT 2026 (name and date of birth must match)</p></li><li><p>Fill in personal and academic details carefully</p></li><li><p>Upload valid documents and certificates</p></li><li><p>Lock the application after final submission</p></li></ul><p>No corrections will be allowed after submission, and the university will not entertain requests via email, post, or other modes.</p>.Delhi University mandates 72-hour notice for protests on campus.<p><strong>Registration fee</strong></p><p>Candidates are required to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee:</p><ul><li><p>Rs 1,500 for Unreserved (UR) / Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) (OBC-NCL) / Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)</p></li><li><p>Rs 1,000 for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)</p></li></ul><p>The application will be considered complete only after successful payment of the fee.</p><p>Candidates must accept the allocated seat within the stipulated time and complete document verification and fee payment. Failure to do so will lead to cancellation of admission.</p><p><strong>Important points candidates should note</strong></p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check their dashboard and the official admission website for updates related to the admission process. The allocation-cum-admission schedule will be announced later. Aspirants are advised to keep track of updates in order to avoid any missing important deadlines.</p><p>The university has also cautioned that submission of any false or forged documents will lead to cancellation of admission and may invite legal action. Additionally, candidates will be required to appear for physical verification of original documents at a later stage.</p><p>It is important to note that admission will remain provisional until all eligibility criteria and documents are verified by the university.</p>