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Delhi University opens law admissions for 2026-27; apply till May 18

Admissions to both programmes will be based on scores obtained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:20 IST
EducationDelhi UniversityLawCLATcollege admission

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