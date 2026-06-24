Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Delhi University releases Round 2 PG allocations; first BTech list due June 24

The university has also published programme-wise minimum allocation scores for the second round on its official website.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 11:14 IST
EducationDelhi UniversityPostgraduate coursesExamCUETBTechcollege admission

Follow us on :

Follow Us