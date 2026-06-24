Delhi University releases Round 2 PG allocations; first BTech list due June 24

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-university">University of Delhi</a> (DU) has released the second round of seat allocations for postgraduate (PG) admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026-27 academic session.</p><p>According to an admissions update issued by the university, 2,964 fresh allocations have been made in the second round for two-year PG programmes. Candidates can now check their allotment status through the postgraduate admissions portal.</p><p>The university has also published programme-wise minimum allocation scores for the second round on its official website, as per a report by <em>PTI.</em></p>.CUET-UG 2026 results out; Devina Gahlot from Delhi tops the exam.<p><strong>Over 8,000 admissions confirmed after Round 1</strong></p><p>The second allocation round follows the completion of the first phase of admissions, during which thousands of candidates secured seats across postgraduate programmes.</p><p>Delhi University had earlier offered 11,548 seat allocations in the first round. Of these, 10,393 candidates accepted the seats allotted to them.</p><p>By the fee payment deadline on June 19, a total of 8,150 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the prescribed fees, the university said.</p>.Delhi University’s ‘Semester Away’ Programme: What it means for students.<p><strong>Freeze, upgrade options exercised by candidates</strong></p><p>The university also shared details of the choices exercised by candidates after securing admission in the first round.</p><p>Among those who completed admissions, 3,399 candidates opted to freeze their allotted seats, indicating that they were satisfied with the programme allotted to them and did not wish to participate in further rounds.</p><p>Meanwhile, 2,448 candidates selected the upgrade option, allowing them to be considered for higher preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.</p><p>Another 2,303 candidates neither chose to freeze their seats nor opted for an upgrade.</p>.Poor admissions: 458 UG course combinations scrapped at Karnataka govt colleges .<p><strong>Admissions through CUET-PG</strong></p><p>Admissions to postgraduate programmes at Delhi University are being conducted based on candidates' scores in the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG).</p><p>The university had earlier extended the registration deadline, providing applicants additional time to complete the admission process.</p><p>Officials have advised candidates to regularly monitor the admissions portal for updates related to seat allotment, document verification and fee payment deadlines.</p>.First female principal of St Stephen's college takes charge despite DU objections.<p><strong>Integrated law admissions enter third round</strong></p><p>Alongside postgraduate admissions, the university has also begun the third round of allocations for its five-year integrated law programmes.</p><p>According to the admissions update, 104 candidates have confirmed their admissions so far.</p><p>The university said third-round allocations have been made available on the admissions portal, while programme-wise cut-off scores have also been published.</p><p><strong>BTech admissions: First list on June 24</strong></p><p>Admissions to Delhi University's Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes are also underway.</p><p>The registration process concluded on June 18, attracting 3,620 applications.</p><p>After the closure of the correction window on June 20, the university is now set to release the first BTech admission list on June 24.</p><p>Candidates allotted seats in the second postgraduate allocation round must carefully track the admission schedule, complete document verification within the deadline and pay the required fees before the deadline. </p><p>The university has urged applicants to regularly check the admissions portal for updates and announcements related to subsequent rounds of allocations.</p>