<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-university">University of Delhi (DU)</a> will begin its centralised admissions process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) likely in June 2026, following the announcement of CUET results.</p><p>The central university is offering nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats across 91 colleges this year, as per the official information bulletin.</p><p><strong>CUET remains the single entry route</strong></p><p>For the fourth consecutive year, DU has retained CUET as the only gateway for undergraduate admissions, moving away from the earlier Class 12 marks-based cut-off system.</p><p>Candidates seeking admission to any regular UG programme must appear for CUET UG 2026 and meet course-specific eligibility requirements to participate in the CSAS counselling process.</p><p>The CUET-UG exam is scheduled to be held between May 11 and May 31, 2026.</p><p><strong>CSAS portal to open in June</strong></p><p>The DU admission process will be conducted entirely online through the CSAS portal at <em><ins><a href="http://admission.uod.ac.in/">admission.uod.ac.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The process is expected to unfold in three structured phases:</p><ol><li><p>Registration: Students will submit personal, academic and CUET-related details.</p></li><li><p>Preference filling: Candidates must carefully choose their preferred colleges and programmes.</p></li><li><p>Seat allocation: Seats will be allotted based on CUET scores, candidate preferences, category, and seat availability.</p></li></ol><p>DU will also release simulated ranks before final allocations, a feature introduced to help students better understand their admission chances and reorder preferences accordingly.</p><p><strong>Eligibility criteria and subject mapping rule</strong></p><p>In order to be eligible for admission into Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes, these are a few requirements:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board</p></li><li><p>CUET UG appearance is mandatory for all programmes</p></li><li><p>Certain courses may require minimum marks in specific subjects</p></li></ul><p>A key highlight this year is DU’s continued 50 per cent syllabus overlap rule for CUET subject selection. This means that students must choose CUET subjects that closely align with their Class 12 subjects. Mismatched subject combinations could impact eligibility or merit ranking. This rule was introduced to ensure academic consistency and fairness in evaluation.</p><p><strong>Fee structure </strong></p><p>The CSAS registration fee ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, depending on category and course.</p><p>Similarly, annual tuition fees for Delhi University also vary widely across colleges and programmes from around Rs 10,120 to Rs 2.46 lakh per year.</p><p><strong>Reservation policy and document requirements</strong></p><p>For its admission process, Delhi University will follow the reservation policy, with seats allocated for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).</p><p>Candidates must ensure that their documents are valid and up to date, with OBC-NCL and EWS certificates issued after March 31, 2026, being mandatory for the current admission cycle. Failure to meet these documentation requirements may lead to disqualification during the verification process.</p><p>In addition to merit-based admissions, the university will also offer supernumerary seats under specific categories such as sports quota, Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), single girl child, Kashmiri migrants and wards of armed forces personnel. Admissions under these categories are conducted through separate evaluation processes alongside the CUET-based system.</p><p>For more details, students can access the complete DU UG Information Bulletin 2026, including course-wise eligibility, seat matrix and detailed admission guidelines, on the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://admission.uod.ac.in/">admission.uod.ac.in.</a></ins></em></p>