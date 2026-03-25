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Delhi University UG admissions 2026 to begin in June; Check eligibility, fee structure and more

For more details, students can access the complete DU UG Information Bulletin 2026 on the official website.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsEducationDelhi UniversityCentral Universitiescollege admissionundergraduate admissions

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