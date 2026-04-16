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Delhi University’s ‘Semester Away’ Programme: What it means for students

The Semester Away Programme is a proposed academic initiative that would allow students to spend one semester at a foreign university.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:24 IST
EducationDelhi UniversityStudy Abroadforeign universitiescampus

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