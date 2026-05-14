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Meet professor Susan Elias: First woman principal of Delhi St Stephen's college in its 145-year history

Professor Susan Elias is a computer science academic and administrator with over three decades of experience in higher education, research, and leadership.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 05:23 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 05:23 IST
India NewsEducationwomanDelhi UniversitySt Stephens CollegeDelhi News

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