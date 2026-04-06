<p class="bodytext">The second day of Eduverse, the premier education and career guidance expo organised by <span class="italic">DH</span> and Prajavani, spotlighted the novel B Tech programme in design engineering and highlighted human resources as a viable career path. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking at the event, Commodore (Dr) Pramod R Kulkarni, pro vice-chancellor of the School of Design Engineering at Reva University, explained the importance of design courses. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“We currently have bachelor’s courses in design engineering in the country, but they all focus only on one aspect of design: the aesthetics of the product. That is not why anybody purchases a product. This is the systematic gap we are trying to address,” he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Kulkarni emphasised that initiatives such as Make in India would succeed when the country is also able to design. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“If we do not design products, we will be forced to bring other countries’ designs and manufacture them here, calling it ‘Make in India’,” he noted. </p>.When women lead, engineering gains empathy.<p class="bodytext">According to him, the BTech programme at Reva University has a unique structure compared to existing courses.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It’s a design-centric multidisciplinary engineering programme that re-imagines engineering through an activity-based, project-based, challenge-based and case-study-based curriculum, combining creative design and engineering rigour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The course also focuses on teaching engineering subjects with an orientation towards design. </p>