Did CBSE ask schools to post ‘positive messages’ defending OSM on social media?

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CBSE allegedly instructed schools to post supportive messages defending its controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system amid evaluation discrepancies and student protests.
Key points
• CBSE's OSM controversy
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system faces scrutiny over alleged evaluation errors, technical glitches, and answer-sheet irregularities in Class 12 results.
• Schools urged to defend OSM
CBSE reportedly circulated talking points and scripts to school principals, encouraging them to post positive messages and videos supporting OSM on social media.
• CBSE's response
CBSE defended OSM as transparent and student-friendly, while promising to address technical issues and open re-evaluation from May 29.
Key statistics
98 lakh
Number of answer sheets digitised under OSM
May 29
Date re-evaluation process opens
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:30 IST