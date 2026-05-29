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Did CBSE ask schools to post ‘positive messages’ defending OSM on social media? Here's all you need to know

As the Class 12 evaluation controversy continues, reports claim schools were sent talking points to reassure students and defend the board's digital marking system.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Did CBSE ask schools to post ‘positive messages’ defending OSM on social media?

In one line
CBSE allegedly instructed schools to post supportive messages defending its controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system amid evaluation discrepancies and student protests.
Key points
CBSE's OSM controversy
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system faces scrutiny over alleged evaluation errors, technical glitches, and answer-sheet irregularities in Class 12 results.
Schools urged to defend OSM
CBSE reportedly circulated talking points and scripts to school principals, encouraging them to post positive messages and videos supporting OSM on social media.
CBSE's response
CBSE defended OSM as transparent and student-friendly, while promising to address technical issues and open re-evaluation from May 29.
Key statistics
98 lakh
Number of answer sheets digitised under OSM
May 29
Date re-evaluation process opens
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:30 IST
EducationCBSEExamCBSE ExamClass 12Board ExamExam results

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