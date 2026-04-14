Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Digital ban, a boon or a bane?

Many studies point to the link between high screen time and deteriorating mental health in the 15-24 age group.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 April 2026, 03:58 IST
EducationKarnatakaScreentimechildrenSocial mediamental health

Follow us on :

Follow Us