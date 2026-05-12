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Digital university: An idea that redefines learning

Digital universities, if implemented and managed in the right manner, can make higher education more accessible to many.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 03:59 IST
EducationHigher Educationlearningdigital learningonline coursesSwayamdigital education India

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