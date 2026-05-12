Digital university: An idea that redefines learning

<p>The concept of a digital university marks a significant turning point in India’s higher education system. Announced in the Union Budget 2022 to 2023 by the Ministry of Education, this aims to make quality education accessible to students nationwide through digital platforms. The idea is to provide a personalised and flexible learning experience that reaches learners at their doorstep.</p>.<p>The government has already begun preparatory steps for the digital university by working closely with major regulatory bodies, including the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), to advance the initiative toward implementation at the earliest.</p>.<p>A digital university is an institution that functions entirely in a virtual environment. Teaching, learning and assessment are conducted using digital tools and online platforms. Unlike isolated online courses or distance learning programs, this initiative aims to create a comprehensive and centralised system that integrates multiple modes of digital education. It reflects the broader vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises accessibility, inclusivity and flexibility in higher education. By offering courses in multiple Indian languages and formats, the digital university aims to cater to a diverse student population across regions and backgrounds.</p>.<p><strong>The hub-and-spoke model</strong> </p>.<p>A most innovative aspect of the digital university is its hub-and-spoke model. In this framework, a central hub will oversee academic quality, administrative functions and technological infrastructure, while various universities and institutions will serve as spokes offering courses.</p>.<p>This collaborative approach enables participation by leading public institutions and even global partners, thereby enhancing the quality and diversity of programmes available to students. It also reduces resource duplication and promotes knowledge sharing across institutions.</p>.<p>To make this vision inclusive, the government has focused on strengthening digital infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. The BharatNet project aims to provide broadband connectivity through optical fibre networks to Gram Panchayats across the country. This is expected to ensure last-mile connectivity and enable students in remote areas to access online education.</p>.<p>In regions with limited internet access, educational content is delivered via SWAYAM Prabha television channels. These parallel efforts indicate that the success of the digital university depends not only on academic planning but also on technological readiness.</p>.<p><strong>Flexible learning across universities</strong></p>.<p>Students in the proposed digital university system will be able to take courses from different universities because the model is designed as a collaborative network rather than a single institution. A central digital platform will coordinate academic processes, while multiple partner universities will offer courses.</p>.<p>This allows students to select subjects based on their interests, rather than being limited to one college or university. Each course will carry credits, which can be accumulated over time, creating a flexible and personalised learning pathway.</p>.<p>For example, a student interested in media and technology could study journalism at one university, data analytics at another, and digital marketing at a third institution. All these courses would be completed online, and the credits earned would be stored and combined through a centralised system.</p>.<p>Once the required number of credits is achieved, the student can receive a degree, either from the digital university framework or from a participating institution, depending on the structure.</p>.<p>This approach encourages interdisciplinary learning and provides students with access to the best courses across institutions. The digital university in India is still under development, with policy frameworks in place and preparatory steps underway, but it is not yet fully operational at the national level.</p>.<p>While pilot initiatives and groundwork are progressing, a complete rollout will take time, and this transitional phase offers an opportunity to refine the model and address challenges before large-scale implementation.</p>.<p><strong>Opportunities and the road ahead</strong></p>.<p>The digital university holds immense promise for transforming higher education in India. One of its primary advantages is the potential to increase enrollment rates. Removing geographical constraints and reducing costs associated with traditional education can make higher education more inclusive and equitable.</p>.<p>Students who are unable to secure admission in conventional institutions due to limited seats or financial barriers can benefit from this model. The absence of strict entry barriers and the possibility of unlimited seats in certain courses further enhance access.</p>.<p>Another important benefit is the flexibility it offers. Students can learn at their own pace, choose from a wide range of courses, and even combine disciplines based on their interests. For working professionals, the digital university provides an opportunity to upgrade skills without interrupting their careers.</p>.<p>This is particularly relevant in today’s rapidly changing job market, where continuous learning has become essential. By aligning courses with industry needs, the initiative can also contribute to economic growth and innovation.</p>.<p><strong>Challenges</strong></p>.<p>The challenges associated with this initiative are many. The digital divide remains a significant concern, as many students still lack access to reliable internet and digital devices. There is also a need to train both teachers and students in effective online learning practices. There is also a lack of clarity on the fee structure, how universities will collaborate, and whether there will be private universities involved.</p>.<p>Ensuring student engagement in a virtual environment is another challenge, as attention spans and interaction levels may differ from traditional classrooms. Concerns about the credibility and acceptance of online degrees need to be addressed through strong regulatory frameworks and quality assurance mechanisms.</p>.<p>The digital university represents a forward-looking reform that has the potential to redefine higher education in India. Its success will depend on how effectively the government and stakeholders address infrastructural, pedagogical and social challenges. If implemented carefully, it can bridge educational gaps, promote lifelong learning and create a more inclusive and dynamic knowledge society.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an assistant professor at a private university in Bengaluru)</em></p>